Holiday Food Drive and Ride at Vista Harley Repair Shop

Vista, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/17/2013 -- Local Harley Davidson extended warranty service center, Vista Motorcycle, is organizing another Thanksgiving charity food drive for military families in need. The event is in association with Harley riders and other bikers from the American Legion Post 365 in Vista. The charity event and group motorcycle ride is scheduled for Thanksgiving holiday 2013.



According to the coordinators of this second annual 'Heart to Feed 100' Thanksgiving Food Drive & Ride, the goal is to feed 25 military families of four (each family of 4 count as 100 total people fed). Just like last year, food donation overages will go toward a large group meal prepared and hosted at the American Legion post on Thanksgiving Day.



Many other local businesses are jumping on board to lend their support. Sponsors include:



* Sweet Marketing Solutions providing marketing and advertising materials.

* RX Naturally, a Take Shape for Life distributor, is proving menu consultation.

* Warner’s Truck Rental a moving company donating boxes for the food collection.

* Kenny’s Kar Clinic in Vista is providing financial support.

* King Motorcycle Lawyers is providing financial support.



According to the organizers, people are invited to donate cash or canned goods from the event's list of preferred food donation menu options. Learn more about the event, read a FAQ and see the food menu here: http://vistamotorcycle.com/thanksgiving-2013/



Donation food drop off locations will be at the following two locations from now through November 15, 2012 (more locations TBA):



* Vista Motorcycle, 1155-G S. Santa Fe Ave., Vista, CA 92083

(Across from Midas Muffler, go up narrow driveway, top of hill to the right.)

* American Legion Post 365, 1234 S. Santa Fe Ave., Vista, CA 92083

(Between Discount Tire and O'rielly Auto Parts)



The group Harley ride (and other bikes, all are welcome) to hand deliver the food and fixins’ to the families is on Nov 16th, 2013. The motorcycle ride will be caravan style.



Ride staging is set for 9 am PDT at Vista Motorcycle located at 1155 S. Santa Fe Ave Unit G, Vista CA. 92083. Ride departure time is 10am. This is subject to change based on weather conditions at that time. Riders will be notified via email of any changes after registered. No motorcycle? That’s okay! You can also drive along with them in your car, truck or van. (They still need your RSVP to coordinate travelers)



All donations are tax deductable through the American Legion. Supporting our military is always a good cause.



For further information on becoming a sponsor for the 2013 military Thanksgiving food drive or to volunteer for any part of this food drive supporting military families, contact the Vista Harley repair shop at 760-724-9258, or please visit the following website: http://vistamotorcycle.com/services/harley-extended-warranty-service-center



Media Contact

Company : Vista Harley repair shop

Address : 1155 S. Santa Fe Ave Unit G, Vista CA. 92083

Phone : 760-724-9258

Website : http://vistamotorcycle.com/services/harley-extended-warranty-service-center