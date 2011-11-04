Online Artisan Jeweler Offers Hassle-Free Holiday Shopping

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/04/2011 -- Moment of Focus (www.momentoffocus.com), a San Francisco-based artisan jewelry company with nature-inspired modern designs, has a mission to make women of all ages feel fabulous, inside and out, by bringing the color and magic of nature to their daily lives. At Moment of Focus, they know that being generous at holiday time often means crowds, waits, and other inconveniences. Staying true to their goal to bring more beauty and joy to the world, they are taking the hassle out of holiday shopping so gift-givers can focus on the fun and celebration of the season.



Karen Berman, president of Moment of Focus, believes that buying a handmade artisan piece of jewelry as a gift is special. “Buying handcrafted jewelry is different than buying a popular item at a department store. The shopping experience should reflect that distinction and be unique as well,” she shares.



Moment of Focus works tirelessly to ensure that giving their jewelry is as enjoyable for the giver and as getting it is for the recipient. For the holidays, they are taking this promise further. Beginning Nov 8, they will offer free domestic shipping, free gift wrapping and a free unique holiday card, with a hand-written message if requested.



The Moment of Focus team will even do the jewelry shopping for you. Use their online contact form or call them to tell them about the recipient’s favorite color or interests. They will select one of their popular pendants for you and send you the link to purchase the item. Berman adds, “All of our pieces get rave reviews so shoppers can be confident about what we will choose.” They stand behind that too; all merchandise purchased now through December 25 can be returned, if unused, through Jan 25.



Moment of Focus artisan jewelry can be purchased on their site at http://www.momentoffocus.com and, a smaller selection is available, at their Etsy shop at http://www.etsy.com/shop/Momentoffocus. If you want to stay on top of promotions and news, they recommend joining their Facebook page or their mailing list.