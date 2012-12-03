Warm Up the Holidays with the Music You Love from eMusic.com

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/03/2012 -- eMusic, the Internet’s first online music store, wants to brighten your holidays with a gift for you! All new subscribers between now and Christmas will receive a $10 credit toward any music of their choice. Expand your music collection for $0.49 a track (or less, depending upon the personalized plan you choose), and warm up your holidays with the music you love.



“Our catalog of over 17 million music tracks is as diverse as your taste,” an eMusic spokesperson said. “We make sure our catalog reflects that by including new and vintage albums from independents and major labels. We feature many of today’s biggest stars, including Maroon 5, Taylor Swift, Rihanna, Justin Bieber, Ke$ha, as well as the songs of Woodie Guthrie, Janis Joplin, Dizzy Gillespie, and more.”



eMusic membership offers many advantages. Plans start as low as $11.99 per month for 24 songs (less than half the price of iTunes). The top plan costs $31.99 per month for 73 songs (which is $0.44 per song, or 1/3 the price of iTunes). Members may cancel or change their plans at any time without a penalty.



eMusic boasts more than 17 million music tracks that are available to be downloaded onto any digital media player, including iPods, iPhones, and all other MP3 devices. Once downloaded, members own their tracks; tracks can be loaded onto any number of digital devices. Unlike iTunes and other services which allow purchasers to copy each song onto only five digital devices, eMusic has no limits, as long as each device is yours.



Bring joy to your holidays and enhance your listening pleasure by not just hearing your favorite music, but by learning more about the songs and artists you enjoy. eMusic features its editorial staff’s reviews, artist biographies and interviews, and music “community” recommendations that bring to life the stories behind the music members love. Membership also entitles users to listen to eMusic radio and to purchase audio books from the company’s extensive catalog.



“We are not only an iTunes alternative. We offer music enthusiasts an ‘experience,’ not just a song, because the more you know about the music, the better it sounds.”



Whether you just want to listen to the music, or become immersed in the music’s culture, eMusic’s 17+ million song titles, song search engine, and community will put a smile on your face and keep you coming back to eMusic for more! Don’t be left out in the cold this holiday... Warm-up your listening pleasure by joining eMusic now.



About eMusic.com

Since we started as the first online music store in 1998, we've realized that our members are not just amassing singles—they're cultivating a collection. Our catalog of downloads includes many familiar and off-the-beaten path releases from both major and independent labels. And to enrich your explorations, our editorial staff brings you original artist interviews, album reviews, and radio programming every day.