Holiday Offer on Database Normalization Services Launched By SQL Server Consultant SQLXL.COM

Ottawa, Ontario -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/24/2012 -- Leading SQL server consultant SQLXL.COM is now offering a special holiday discount on its database normalization services for businesses. Database normalization makes use of relational database design to reduce redundancy in databases and lower expansion costs while also improving efficiency, speed and database reliability (accuracy and availability) during peak access periods. SQLXL.COM also offers services such as SQL performance tuning which helps businesses improve the performance and scalability of their corporate databases.



Normalization is a system of organizing data in a relational database and adopting a data structure that keeps related data together. The critical effect database normalization has on corporate databases is the reduction of redundant data, saving query times and costs in the process.



SQLXL.COM now provides a special holiday discount on its database normalization services for businesses as a way of giving back to its loyal customers this holiday season. SQLXL.COM also provides free consultations for businesses.



“Database normalization is an essential service in the management of business data systems and allows businesses to save costs and build more robust and scalable databases,” says CEO Dean Hansen.



SQLXL.COM is glad to offer free consultations for businesses. For questions concerning Database Normalization or any SQL Server design, deployment and turning services, please call (613) 822-1997 or email support (at) sqlxl (dot) com



About SQLXL.COM.COM

SQLXL.COM.COM, a division of DTH Software Inc, has been cultivating its extensive knowledge in Microsoft® SQL Server since 1998. SQLXL.COM.COM is a consultant for both private and public sector business in all matters concerning SQL server database design and construction. They are also the experts in the tuning of SQL databases to boost scalability and production. SQLXL.COM.COM, a Certified Master on Experts Exchange, is a well respected contributor to the MSSQL zone of EXPERTS- EXCHANGE.COM.