Holiday RV South Adds Forest River Cardinal to 5th Wheel Lineup

South Fork, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/23/2014 -- Holiday RV South/RV Steals and Deals has added the added the Forest River Cardinal fifth wheel camper to their lineup for the 2014 season. The addition of the iconic Cardinal brand was a strategic move designed to provide consumers with greater choices in the luxury 5th wheel category.



“We are located in one of the most popular RV resort destinations in the country, South Fork, Colorado.” said Jeremiah Webb, sales manager for Holiday RV South. “In the summer months, we get thousands of visitors that come here to enjoy the High Rockies and to escape the blistering heat in their home towns. Most of these folks arrive with a luxury fifth wheel camper in tow, so that has been the focus of our business for many years. However, the recession has changed things. In the past few years we have missed a lot of sales because many people can no longer afford the priciest fifth wheels. By necessity, we had to find a more affordable luxury 5th wheel that still has the curb appeal and the quality our clients demand.”



A trip to the 51st annual RVIA trade show in Louisville in December of 2013 proved to be very fruitful for Mr. Webb. “We went to the show in Louisville praying that there would be a high end 5th wheel that would knock our sox off yet sell at a price point that would fit the budget of more of our customers. As soon as we toured the Cardinal, we knew we had our 5th wheel. It’s a take your breath away RV that sells for way less than any comparable 5th wheel. It was a no brainer.”



“We have been selling the Forest River travel trailers for many years so adding the Cardinal 5th wheel was simple for us. We already have a strong relationship with Forest River and we are very, very familiar with all of their processes. We just couldn’t be happier about the way this worked out and we thrilled to have the Cardinal to offer this season.”



For additional information please contact: Jeremiah Webb at Holiday RV South by phone (719-873-1800), Fax (719-873-1801) or email (jay@holidayrvsouth.com).



People can also find further information on our web site at http://www.rvstealsanddeals.com



About Holiday RV South

Holiday RV South is owned and operated by the husband and wife team of Jeremiah and Bobbi Webb. They have been in business for more than a decade serving the needs of Colorado residents and visitors from all over the southwestern United States.