Holiday RV South Names New General Manager

South Fork, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/24/2013 -- Jeremiah Webb, owner of Holiday RV South, has named Shane Rorick to assume the responsibilities of General Manager. "The decision to move Shane into this position was an easy one." stated Mr. Webb. "In his first year as Sales Manager for Holiday RV South, Shane broke our single year sales record both in terms of number of RVs sold and in dollars generated for the dealership. He leads by example and has motivated everyone in the dealership to new levels of performance. He's a natural for this position."



Mr. Rorick came into the RV business after a lengthy career in the transportation industry, but has been an RV enthusiast and owner for many years. "It was an incredible stroke of good fortune that brought me into the RV business and I have never enjoyed anything more. People buy travel trailers and 5th wheel campers to put more fun in their lives and it's fun helping them make that dream a reality. It's been a very rewarding career so far and I'm honored that Mr. Webb feels that I can make a larger contribution to our success as General Manager."



Along with the rest of the RV industry, Holiday RV South is benefiting from the overall growth in the economy. Anticipating this upturn, Holiday RV South increased its inventory of new and used RVs and 2013 is already on track to be their best year ever. The move to put the dealership under the guidance of Mr. Rorick reinforces their commitment to sales.



For additional information please contact: Jeremiah Webb at Holiday RV South by phone (719-873-1800),



Fax (719-873-1801) or email (webb@amigo.net).



You will also find further information on our web site at http://www.rvstealsanddeals.com



About Holiday RV South

Located in the High Rockies town of South Fork, Colorado, Holiday RV South was established more than ten years ago by Jeremiah and Bobbi Webb to met the needs of the thousands of RV enthusiasts that visit this High Rockies resort area every year.



