Holiday RV South Offers Huge Savings on Crossroads RV Toy Haulers

Southfork, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/30/2013 -- Holiday RV South is offering their current inventory of 2013 Crossroads Elevation 5th wheel toy haulers at dealer invoice pricing. Jeremiah Webb, owner and sales manager explained the reasons for this decision. "We are located in a very remote part of the state at an elevation of more than 8,200 feet. South Fork is a major RV resort in the summer months, but when the summer comes to an end and the snow starts flying, our business drops off dramatically. So rather than sit on new RVs through the long winter and pay flooring costs, we would rather give someone a great deal now, gain a happy customer, and order 2014 models to arrive in the spring."



"We have two models of the Elevation toy hauler that we are letting go at cost, a 3310 and a 3912. These are state of the art luxury 5th wheel toy haulers and a couple of people are going to get unbelievable deals on these great RVs." Mr. Webb went on to say, "If someone here in Colorado buys one, we will either deliver the RV or pay for their fuel to come pick it up. For out of state buyers, we will help defer all or part of the delivery cost."



Topeka, Ind. based Crossroads RV is a division of Thor Industries, the world’s largest RV manufacturer. The Thor lineup includes several leading brands including the iconic Airstream travel trailer. While a relatively recent addition to the Crossroads lineup, the Elevation has risen quickly to the top ranks of high profile, luxury 5th wheel toy haulers.



For additional information please contact: Jeremiah Webb at Holiday RV South by phone (719-873-1800), Fax (719-873-1801) or email (webb@amigo.net). You will also find further information on our web site at http://www.rvstealsanddeals.com



About Holiday RV South

Established more than ten years ago by the husband and wife team of Jeremiah and Bobbi Webb, Holiday RV South specializes in the sales of luxury 5th wheel campers and 5th wheel toy haulers.



Jeremiah Webb

Holiday RV South

719-873-1800

719-873-1801

webb@amigo.net

http://www.rvstealsanddeals.com