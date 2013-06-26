Holiday RV South Surviving Devastating West Fork Fire

South Fork, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/26/2013 -- South Fork, Colorado based Holiday RV South has so far escaped one of the most explosive and fast moving fires in the State's history. The town of South Fork has been evacuated and the possibility remains that the resort town may be overrun by fire. Windy conditions persist, but forecasters say there is a chance the weather may aid firefighting efforts on Tuesday.



Jeremiah Webb, owner of Holiday had this to say, “We are not out of the woods yet. The fire doubled in size over the weekend and it’s only about a mile and a half from town now. The forest is just explosive because of the beetle kill. More than half of the trees are dead and they go up like match sticks when hit by flame. We need some help from Mother Nature at this point. The winds need to subside and we’re just not getting summer thunderstorms that normally drench us every afternoon”. Mr. Webb went on to say, “The State has dedicated a ton of resources to save South Fork and the fire crews have dozed a huge fire break at the towns perimeter. If we get a break on the wind, we can make it out of this intact”.



Because of the evacuation of South Fork, Holiday RV South has closed down operations and will remain closed through the end of this week.



About Holiday RV South

Holiday RV South was opened more than 10 years ago by Jeremiah and Bobbi Webb to service the RV needs of South Fork and all of Colorado.



