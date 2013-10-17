Holiday Season Toddler Dresses Now Arriving at Baby Bling Street

Hallandale Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/17/2013 -- Baby Bling Street, an online fashion retailer of baby and toddler clothes and gifts, has new holiday season toddler dresses arriving every day. These fashionably festive dresses are perfect for any holiday that shoppers might be celebrating in the coming months.



The Haute Baby "Too Cute To Spook" outfit is currently being offered for $32. This 50 percent discount has arrived just in time for Halloween. This collection features an adorable black onesie complete with a glittered witch applique. Black and orange leggings add a touch of Halloween magic to this outfit, while the orange and black tulle tutu gives any baby girl the glamor she needs for her first spooktacular holiday. This outfit is available in 12 months size.



Featuring burgundy satin and the perfect amount of frills, the Dolls and Divas Couture "Niki" toddler holiday dress is now available for pre-order. Shoppers won't want to miss the opportunity to secure this perfect holiday dress, as it embodies everything that is magical about the merriest time of the year. The dress currently retails for $89, and is available in sizes 2T, 3T and 4T.



For those who prefer their holiday season glittering in gold, the Dolls and Divas Couture "Avery" toddler dress is a wonderful choice. The gold satin bodice on this dress makes it a classic that won't ever go out of style, while the cream rosette skirt adds a touch of sweetness that no little girl can resist. A sparkling gold bow pulls the entire look together, adding just the right amount of glitter and pizzazz to make any young girl feel excited about this special time of year. This dress is now available for pre-order at a price of $95. It is available in sizes 2T, 3T and 4T.



Most of the holiday dresses at Baby Bling Street are made in the United States from the finest materials. These dresses are perfect for anyone who wants their precious little girl to feel special and beautiful during this most wonderful season of the year.



About Baby Bling Street

Baby Bling Street is an online retailer of baby designer fashion clothing and accessories. The website was launched in 2011 by Barbara Bontempo with the goal of providing fashionable, safe, healthy, and also eco-friendly clothing for the world’s youngest and most precious demographic. Since the beginning of the project, Barbara has insisted on selling as many American-made products as possible. 90% of the products that are sold on this website are made 100% in the USA. The products that are made overseas all come from fair trade and fair wage employers. Readers can visit https://www.babyblingstreet.com/ for more information.