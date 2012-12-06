Holiday Shoppers Seek Gifts with an Extra Sparkle

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/06/2012 -- Shopforbags.com, a leading online source for fashion accessories and clothing, has responded to a growing demand for new styles of footwear, particularly fashion-forward designs with added sparkle. The company has introduced several new sparkly slip-on shoe styles in preparation for upcoming holiday orders. There is a growing interest in this type of footwear, particularly among young women. Available styles include sandals and slip-ons with different types of sequins and rhinestones.



Katy Messersmith, president of ShopforBags.com, commented on the company’s new attention to footwear options. “We’ve seen a growing interest in shoes and sandals with some added glitz, particularly during the holidays. Our styles are comfortable and affordable ways to add a little something extra to traditional dressy and casual looks.”



About ShopforBags.com

Based in Dallas, ShopforBags.com is a leading wholesale distributor of designer handbags, clothing and accessories for men, women and children. Click on the link for more information on discount clothing. ShopforBags.com offers same-day shipping, allowing customers and client stores to place and receive orders in a timely manner, to meet the ever-changing shifts in product demand and customer preferences. In 2010, Shopforbags.com was named to the prestigious Inc. 500 list after an unprecedented three-year growth rate of 936 percent, while distributing to more than 10,000 boutiques and retail outlets across the country. An extensive online catalog allows customers to browse for more than 1,500 products including wholesale handbags, wholesale jewelry, shirts, apparel and trendy rhinestone belts. For more information, visit shopforbags.com.