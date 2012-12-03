Holiday Sickness Can Be Easily Avoided, Thanks to Helpful Tips from Simpson Millar LLP Solicitors

Manchester, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/03/2012 -- As anybody who has ever spent their holiday cooped up in a hotel room feeling ill knows all too well, holiday sickness can really ruin a vacation.



Most people have suffered from at least one case of “trip tummy” in their lives; from holiday food poisoning to fever, headache and dehydration, suffering from illness abroad can be a stressful and unpleasant situation.



Simpson Millar LLP Solicitors understands how miserable it can be to fall ill while on holiday. The national law firm, which has an outstanding reputation for handling holiday travel claims, recently released a list of the top 10 ways to avoid getting sick while on vacation.



At the top of the list: vaccinations. While many people who are preparing to go on holiday skip getting their shots, it is important to contact a GP practitioner nurse or local travel centre for advice on what immunizations may be needed before departing. This step may prevent people from contracting a serious illness or needing malaria tablets during their trip.



Second, the article advises, stay away from undercooked food at the hotel. While the buffet may look attractive, diners who are not careful about what they eat on holiday can contract a serious bacterial infection that can cause fever, diarrhea, dehydration and headache.



Next, rather than drink the local water, the travel compensation claim firm strongly suggests that vacationers keep bottled water handy at all times. Sipping water regularly—as much as two litres a day or more if it is hot— can also help prevent dehydration. In addition, steer clear of ice cubes, which are probably made from tap water.



Since swimming in a hotel pool that is not as clean as it should be can lead to a variety of travel complaints, it is best to be make sure that the water is properly maintained with chemicals. This can help people avoid unpleasant and dangerous bacterial and parasitic infections such as Cryptosporidium.



“Lying in the sun is the biggest attraction of a summer holiday, but spend as much time as possible in the shade and use high factor sun cream,” the article noted, adding that vacationers will still get a tan, especially if they lie around the pool, as the sun’s UV rays bounce off water.



While the food being sold by street vendors may look delicious, the staff at Simpson Miller LLP Solicitors strongly recommends steering clear of these carts. Stick with only hot food that is served hot and chilled food that is kept cold.



Travelers should also be smart about their alcohol consumption while on vacation, the article by the travel illness compensation firm noted. Drinking too much can lead to slips and falls as well as dehydration.



Finally, while traveling to the holiday destination, the article suggests that people move about as much as possible and drink a lot of bottled water.



“Deep vein thrombosis is a potentially life threatening condition and even very young adults can develop a blood clot, so keep moving on board flights to and from your holiday destination – and flex your ankles when in your seat,” the article advised.



“If you are in cramped flight conditions, make sure you walk up and down the aisle regularly, especially on long haul flights.”



By following these tips, vacationers should have holidays that are memorable for their sights and scenery, rather than for their sickness and suffering.



About Simpson Millar LLP Solicitors

