Holiday Stress Management eBook - the Perfect Remedy for Women's Stress This Holiday Season

Women are the warriors of society and Darlene Josaphe knows it. They battle on the front lines of life, and each day new challenges and stressors are attacking their morale with increasing mental and physical dilemmas. And this leads to stress – especially during the holiday season where the role of women often comes to a peak, as all of the hallmarks of nurturing are called forth and unleashed. This year though, it's all going to be different thanks to a brand new Self Help Stress Solutions book series that cuts right to the heart of what makes women stressed and is guaranteed to arm women everywhere with everything they need to soothe their stress away on a variety of subjects. And just in time for the holiday season, Josaphe has published a Self Help Stress Solutions book as part of a series that helps women release their stress in many areas of life. Holiday Stress Management is dedicated to help women everywhere have a stress free holiday season by not only diving into the reasons why this time of year causes stress but also highlighting actionable steps to take to effectively bust the stress that poisons what should be a joyous time. This book marks the end of holiday stress for women.



Even in today’s society, it’s nothing new for women to assume most of the important duties that are called on during the holiday period. There’s no denying that women are naturally more caring and have a strong desire to keep the status quo and ensure that everyone has a stress free holiday period by getting everything to go smoothly. Yet, for many women, the desire to ensure that everyone has a perfect time often comes at a cost – and that cost comes in the form of the women feeling stressed, pressured, and overwhelmed.



Holiday Stress Management By Darlene Josaphe is about to end the stress of the holiday season for many women this year as it gets right to the heart of the leading causes of stress that plague women during the holiday period.



Finance: Think Finance recently surveyed 1,000 Americans across all income levels who use various forms of alternative financial services and found that 45 percent of Americans find the holidays to be a major source of both stress and strain on their finances. Josaphe’s Holiday Stress Management tackles the commercialization of Christmas, how to buy gifts and give gifts effectively and how to not be flustered by the pressure of finances that cast a shadow over the season.



Time: American Psychological Association shows that up to 69% of people are stressed by the feeling of having a “lack of time” during the holiday season. There never feels as though there’s enough time to get everything prepared, get the food ready, get the gifts and make sure that everyone has everything that they need. A woman’s work is never done. In the Holiday Stress Management book, Josaphe knows that a lack of time is one of the main causes of stress for women during the holiday period and she ensures that women have all of the understanding, information and solutions to rapidly reduce stress around the subject of time and organization during the holiday period. For women that feel overwhelmed with things to do, Josaphe rapidly gets to the heart of not only why the feeling of overwhelm is caused but also how to get rid of it.



Money and Gifts: The American Psychological Association has shown that 69% are stressed by a perceived a “lack of money”, during the holiday period and 51% feel stressed out over the “pressure to give or get gifts”. Since the very strong association between commercialization and the holiday period abounds, it’s no surprise that women are going to get stressed about finances during the holiday period – especially when so many women are the ones that get the responsibility of purchasing gifts and food for the holidays. Josaphe knows this though, and in her book Holiday Stress Management, she cuts right to the heart of the financial stress during the holiday period, exposes all the ideas about commercialization and the loss of the true meaning of the holidays and gets straight into the changes in mindset, the solutions and the skills for rapidly organizing your holiday season effectively and having a perfect holiday without getting in to debt or having money stress. Josaphe proves it can be done.



