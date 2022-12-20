Holiday Wishes from Goodwill Industries of Southern NJ & Philadelphia

Maple Shade, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/20/2022 -- For nearly 75 years, Goodwill Industries of Southern New Jersey & Philadelphia has supported local communities by providing essential services to those that need them the most. Goodwill wanted to take a moment to wish all of their customers and employees a happy and healthy holiday season.



The holidays are a stressful time for many of us. That's why Goodwill Industries of Southern New Jersey & Philadelphia is here to help. Their stores are packed with affordable presents so everyone can enjoy the gift of giving this year. Additionally, every purchase you make at a Goodwill location helps their mission of providing education and employment services to your fellow community members.



If you're interested in learning more about Goodwill and its continuing efforts, feel free to contact them directly. You can also make material and financial donations to further their ability to offer critical services to those in need. Let's all work together to improve our local communities. And Happy Holidays from Goodwill Industries of Southern New Jersey & Philadelphia!



About Goodwill Industries of Southern NJ & Philadelphia

Founded in 1948, Goodwill Industries of Southern NJ & Philadelphia is a nonprofit, community-based organization. Its mission is to provide job training programs, and career services that help local residents with disabilities and disadvantages get to work. All programs are funded by the mass collection and resale of donated items. For more information on Goodwill, please call 856/439-0200 or visit www.goodwillnj.org.