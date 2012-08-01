Holidaymakers Can Save over 60% on Heathrow Parking This Summer, Research by www.carparkingheathrow.com Reveals

Harrow, London -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/01/2012 -- Leaving your car at Heathrow costs up to £51.80 a day this summer, but research by http://www.carparkingheathrow.com has revealed holidaymakers can save over 60% on parking - and up to half an hour on their journey – simply by comparing prices and car parks (including transfer times) and pre-booking.



In the section below http://www.carparkingheathrow.com has compared the cost of 8 days parking at Heathrow in August (5 – 13, 2012) without pre-booking at the on airport long stay car park with the cost of pre-booking the same car park, booking an off airport car park that has with a similar transfer time, booking meet and greet parking and booking a night at a hotel near Heathrow with 8 days parking in the long stay car park included in the price.



The table includes details of the savings compared to not pre-booking, plus the typical transfer time to the terminal for each option. The prices are indicative and were accurate when this article was first published; to compare costs for different dates visit these Parking at Heathrow and Hotel with Parking at Heathrow price comparison pages.



Options for 8 days parking at Heathrow in July 2012:



- On airport not pre-booked: £137.60 (typical transfer 15 -25 minutes)

- On airport pre-booked: £77.50 (44% saving; typical transfer 15 - 25 minutes)

- Off airport parking and ride: £52.20 (62% saving; typical transfer 20 – 30 minutes)

- Meet and Greet: £75.00 (45% saving; no transfer)

- Heathrow Hotel with free parking: £93.00 a 4 star hotel (32% saving; double room including 8 days parking at the on airport long stay car park, typical transfer 15 - 25 minutes).



Results:



By comparing car parking options and pre-booking, holidaymakers can save up to 62% on their Parking at Heathrow this summer. Just by pre-booking the on airport car park, rather than driving up without a booking and paying the gate price, offers savings of 44% – that is more than £60 for a one week stay. Or by parking at an off airport car park with a similar transfer time to the on airport long stay holidaymakers could save up to 62% - or over £85 for one week’s parking.



Meet and Greet Parking – where customers are met at the terminal and their car is parked for them – is a popular option at Heathrow Airport, and it is easy to see why. Because this does not involve a bus transfer between the car park and the terminal, it cuts 30 - 40 minutes from the journey time to and from the airport. This was 45% cheaper than the gate price and also cheaper than the best on airport long stay price too - saving time and money.



Or holidaymakers can save up to 32% compared to the long stay gate price by staying overnight at a hotel near Heathrow Airport with free parking for 8 days in the on airport long term car park. This is a premium of just £15.50 over the best price of booking the on airport long stay car park – with parking still in the long stay car park - for an night in a 4 star hotel and a short, calm trip to the airport. A four star hotel for £15.50 anyone?!



http://www.carparkingheathrow.com Price Comparison Expert Lynn Bradshaw said: “This new research shows it pays to compare prices and options for Heathrow parking this summer. Not only does this offer savings of over 60%, holidaymakers can save around 45% by booking meet and greet parking, which will also cut up to 40 minutes off their journey time. Less money and a shorter journey makes it a great option.



Or why not consider a hotel near Heathrow with free parking? This was just £15.50 more than the cost of parking for our dates for a 4 star hotel with great facilities - a real bargain.



Whichever option holidaymakers choose, comparing prices and pre-booking is the best way to cut the cost of parking at Heathrow Airport and http://www.carparkingheathrow.com is here to help.”



