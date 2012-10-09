Holidayparkhols.co.uk Is a One-Stop Site to Locate Holiday Parks in the UK and Europe

Milton Keynes, Bucks -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/09/2012 -- Holidayparkhols.co.uk is announcing today its latest holiday park offerings including October deals, last minute deals, Christmas deals, and savings on 2013 for those that book early.



Mark Roberts, media contact, when asked recently about how the website came about, he said, "We had a vision some time back of having a website that could instantly hook people up with great UK Holiday Parks and UK Lodges. This is where Holidayparkhols comes in and has had a very positive reputation as being a one-stop website for great holiday parks and specials since the beginning. Unlike many other travel websites on the Internet, we are a private company having no affiliates to any other company, which we feel sets us apart in a very positive way".



Asked about the latest specials the site is running, Mr. Roberts said excitedly, "We decided to end the year in a big way by offering some outstanding holiday park deals. All through the month of October, we have more than 1,800 holiday park destinations that customers can book and get as much as 56 percent off the regular price! We have last minute get aways for those that can leave right away. We also have Christmas breaks and specials running in 3, 4, and 7 night packages that are perfect for the entire family and at a great savings".



Can visitors book on the website or can they call to book their holiday park? "They can call or book directly on the Holidayparkhols.co.uk website. For those that are comfortable being online, we make the website super easy to use and intuitive, but if a visitor prefers to speak with a live person, we can help him or her decide on the holiday park and book it over the phone. We leave the choice up the customer so that everyone is comfortable with the booking process", said Mr. Roberts.



Mr. Roberts was finally asked what the future of the website looks like. "We've grown beyond our expectations in the few years that we've been online, so we know that more growth is ahead for us! We continually scope out the best deals to offer customers and I'm pleased to say that we have many return customers, which is the biggest compliment any company can receive. We have a great team that is dedicated to providing top notch customer service, so we're not going anywhere, but we will continue to upgrade to the latest technologies as they are released so that the website is always super fast".



About Holidayparkhols.co.uk

Holidayparkhols began in 2008 as a way to offer a user-friendly website that allowed the customer to book holiday parks throughout Europe and the United Kingdom. All of the suppliers on the website are ABTA approved, so customers can feel comfortable booking their travel plans. The idea and vision of the company has always been to provide a website where people could book all their holiday park travel plans 24 hours a day, making it super convenient. Holidayparkhols is an independent company and therefore, has no affiliates with other travel sites online.