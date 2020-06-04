Holistic Dental Center New Jersey Announces New Health Protocols

Millburn, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2020 -- Here is a breakdown of the major protocols and systems we have implemented to enhance and improve your visit:



Social Distancing is a major component of the new policy. Chairs have been removed from the waiting room and patients are encouraged to wait in their vehicle while their appointment needs are taken care of. Once the room is ready solely for the patient, the only people they will encounter are clinicians.



Temperature and oxygen readings are consistently performed on staff members throughout the day.



Bathrooms are equipped with a mechanism for flushing using a foot pedal, soap and sanitizer dispensers plus the faucets are touchless. The door handle and light switch barrier tape will be changed following each use to prevent cross-contamination after each occupant use.



Use of the sanitizing station. When patients enter, they will wear a mask, shoe coverings, and have their hands sanitized. Patients may also choose to wear gloves.



Hospital Grade UV Light sterilization in the HVAC system. Thanks to a super filtration system, patients can rest assured they are breathing fresh, sterilized, unrecycled air.



Each operating room has Medical Grade Oxygen-Ozone units. It is not necessary to enter another room to obtain ozone as it can now be created as necessary for treatment and disinfecting.



High-powered aerosol control systems are being used by hygienists to cut down on aerosol during holistic cleanings. Furthermore, the practice has several Dentairvac units for mercury removal as well as procedures for aerosol production.



Hypochlorous Acid can eliminate coronavirus in under a minute. Because it is electrolyzed water, salt, and vinegar, its use is entirely safe to use and it is even produced by the human body. It will be misted or fogged to remove airborne viruses and other pathogens. The staff will also be fogged.



Portable UV light units will be used to fully sterilize rooms once everything has been thoroughly wiped off with an EPA-approved sanitizer as well as hypochlorous acid or ozone. During the sterilization process, the room remains unoccupied. It is only after this process is complete that the room will be fully dressed with the barriers used by the practice.



Patients can receive Medical Grade Ozone rinses and ozonide treatments to cut down on the bacterial and viral load in the nose, mouth, and throat, reducing the odds of transmitting bacteria or viruses.



Peroxide Nebulization and Ozonide treatments have been implemented for the staff so that patients have the peace of mind that the staff is being empowered to remain free of infections, along with receiving vitamin C, D, and zinc supplements to keep the immune system strong.



All of the clinical personnel will wear N95 masks and face shields. Each member of the staff has been thoroughly trained in how to wear and remove the PPE to prevent cross-contamination. Holistic Dental Center New Jersey has always adhered to strict guidelines and is now upgrading protocols to stay ahead of the curve.



These improvements are just some of the improvements that patients can look forward to at their next appointment. Patient health, welfare, and safety continue to be the top priority at Holistic Dental Center New Jersey.



About Holistic Dental Center New Jersey

Holistic Dental Center New Jersey concentrates on delivering balanced dental care that is healthy for both the body, the teeth, and gums. With more two decades of private practice, Dr. Vladimir Gashinsky aims to enhance the quality of life of his patients through holistic dental treatment that values and honors the body. The result is a healthy body and a sterling smile. For more information or to schedule an appointment at the holistic dentist New Jersey office, please call 973-718-5104.