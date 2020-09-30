Holistic Dental Center New Jersey Doctor Is Board-Certified in Naturopathic Medicine

Millburn, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/30/2020 -- Naturopathic medicine is a method that uses natural medicines to assist the body so it can heal itself. It is a synthesis of several established therapies like acupuncture along with proper diet, exercise, and more.



Naturopathic medicine, like holistic dentistry, seeks to treat a person fully, from their physical body to their mental well-being and spirit. It also aims to treat the root cause of the disease, as opposed to merely suppressing the symptoms associated with whatever illness a patient may be experiencing.



Although Dr. Gashinsky has a background and is licensed in naturopathic medicine, he uses his skills and many years of expertise in holistic dentistry to treat patients at his practice.



About Holistic Dental Center New Jersey

Holistic Dental Center New Jersey concentrates on delivering balanced dental care that is healthy for both the body, the teeth, and gums. With more two decades of private practice, Dr. Vladimir Gashinsky aims to enhance the quality of life of his patients through holistic dental treatment that values and honors the body. The result is a healthy body and a sterling smile. For more information or to schedule an appointment at the holistic dentist New Jersey office, please call 973-718-5104.