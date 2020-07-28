Holistic Dental Center New Jersey's Biological Dentistry Approach

Millburn, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/28/2020 -- A basic aspect of biological dentistry is the introduction of a biocompatible plan of care when it comes to the oral health of the patient. All this means is that Holistic Dental Center New Jersey practice evaluates the body versus solely the patient's mouth.



Research has shown that amalgam releases large amounts of mercury, creates measurable exposures in people with fillings and that prolonged exposure to mercury in the amount released by amalgam may potentially increase the risk of physiological harm. "Mercury-free" dentists do not put amalgams, but dentists who are "mercury-safe" are the most mindful of the issue. They present scientifically validated methods for significantly reducing and mitigating mercury exposure by applying safety measures to keep mercury during amalgam removal from happening.



Another element of biological dentistry is the evaluation of the diet of a patient. Nutritional status affects any part of a patient's ability to heal. Biological detoxification relies heavily on dietary assistance, as is the case with periodontal or gum treatment, or any wound remedy. Although biological dentistry does not necessarily mean that a dentist is a licensed nutritionist, biological dentistry requires an understanding of the nutritional impact on both dental and oral health processes.



Through recognizing that individuals vary in their biochemical and immunological responses to materials and treatments, biological dentists can enhance the quality of treatment to their patients apart from using less actively toxic dental products. Biological dentists are able to offer improved periodontal care; also known as gum disease, through treatments such as ozone, as well as through non-drug procedures to detect and eliminate diseases and viruses.



Biological dentistry is not only a way to use a more sustainable, less toxic solution, by introducing a full-body solution to dental care. This incorporates products and techniques that not only cure but by treating the cause of the disease, avoid disease. A proactively preventive strategy can help improve the overall health and safety of patients.



About Holistic Dental Center New Jersey

Holistic Dental Center New Jersey concentrates on delivering balanced dental care that is healthy for both the body, the teeth, and gums. With more two decades of private practice, Dr. Vladimir Gashinsky aims to enhance the quality of life of his patients through holistic dental treatment that values and honors the body. The result is a healthy body and a sterling smile. For more information or to schedule an appointment at the holistic dentist New Jersey office, please call 973-718-5104.