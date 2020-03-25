Holistic Dental Center Provides Coronavirus Health Guidance

Millburn, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/25/2020 -- A strong immune system is essential in keeping a person healthy and improving the body's ability to fight off infection. This means also taking essential vitamins like A, C, D, and E as well as vital minerals like selenium and zinc. Vitamin C, which can be found in pill form or certain drinks is also effective and is vitamin D3, but patients should ensure they are taking Vitamin D3 cholecalciferol.



A healthy immune system is also affected by the foods consumed. Licorice, garlic, green tea, and ginseng are a few examples of herbs that can give the immune system a boost. Probiotics are also effective. Patients that are taking supplements or on medications should talk to their holistic healthcare provider before consuming herbs.



Holistic Dental Center recently uploaded an informative video featuring Dr. Vladimir Gashinsky discussing the coronavirus with fellow holistic healthcare practitioners and how to remain healthy during the pandemic: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iAGZMLZFC7o&feature=youtu.be.



About Holistic Dental Center New Jersey

Holistic Dental Center New Jersey concentrates on delivering balanced dental care that is healthy for both the body, the teeth, and gums. With more two decades of private practice, Dr. Vladimir Gashinsky aims to enhance the quality of life of his patients through holistic dental treatment that values and honors the body. The result is a healthy body and a sterling smile. For more information or to schedule an appointment at the holistic dentist New Jersey office, please call 973-718-5104.