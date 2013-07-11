Holistic Dentistry - Why People Should Go for a Holistic Dentist Instead of a Regular Dentist

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/11/2013 -- When a person goes to the dentist office, the first thing on his mind would be to get relief from the discomfort he is in if any or just to make sure things are in good shape. The dentist after some cleaning and scrubbing, might suggest a root canal or a simple filling but that patient might be oblivious to the fact that an uncomplicated filling or other procedures might cause harm to the rest of the body’s overall health and wellbeing. Not many dentists consider the fact that the teeth are a fundamental part of a person’s body and the rest of the body also affects the health of teeth and gum. To make sure that dentists are not doing more harm than good, people should consider going to a Holistic Dentist. Holistic dentistry emphasizes the patient’s dental health in the context of their entire physical and emotional state.



Holistic dentistry, also known as biological dentistry or environmental dentistry works on the belief that dental health can have a profound effect on the etiology of diseases in the body, particularly when toxic chemicals and metals are used in dental procedures. Holistic dentists support a strong opposition to mercury and other potentially toxic materials that are found in a regular dentist’s office. A Holistic Dentist would not prescribe a mercury filling and would most likely recommend a different approach to braces because holistic dentists do not believe that metal should be installed in someone’s mouth, for those wires too can be toxic.



Holistic dentistry makes a lot of sense if people start looking at their bodies as different parts that are interconnected, which are dependent on each other to perform optimally and not just as different parts working separately on their own. For example, conventional dentists would never inquire about a patient’s diet. The type of diet they are taking plays a huge contributing factor to the health of the teeth, gums as well as the rest of the body. Holistic dentistry strongly focuses on proper nutrition for the prevention and reversal of degenerative dental disease. Junk food, highly processed food, and food full of sugar are bad for the body, similarly they are bad for teeth as well. Healthy gums and teeth need a proper balance of nutrition that contains various minerals and vitamins. Holistic dentistry considers that the use of proper nutrition can combat and reverse dental diseases.



According to the Holistic dentistry approach, each patient is different and requires special attention to ensure that their treatment is tailored to meet their needs.



