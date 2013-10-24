Holistic Health School Promotes Courses in Massage Therapy and Nutrition

Woodbridge, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/24/2013 -- An innovative holistic health school known as the Academy of Natural Health Sciences, and featured on http://www.anhs-school.com/ has announced it is more broadly publicizing its online and classroom massage and nutrition programs. The site discusses both its classroom massage therapy nutrition programs, and its online home study training system in holistic health specialties. The training offers different kinds of certifications and degrees per subject being promoted, including licensing of the student as appropriate (as a New Jersey Department of Education approved private vocational school).



“Our massage, nutrition and holistic health programs feature low-cost tuitions,” says the site. “Small class sizes and convenient on-line programs make it easy for our expert instructors to prepare anyone for a rewarding, professional career.” The natural health school is based in Woodbridge, New Jersey, and between its classroom attendees and online participants, it states it has hundreds of students from around the world. “Our massage therapy, holistic nutrition counseling, aromatherapy classes, reiki, master herbalist, sports nutrition, pet nutrition, pet careers, and other natural healing courses are great trainings with affordable tuition.” The total training course generally takes 10 months, divided into 16 different seminars.



The subjects represent a body of knowledge that is only now receiving its due as a respected or serious practice worthy of professional level training. Research continues, for example, to further develop or confirm the viability of nutritional supplements and dietary plans for improving or optimizing health. The credentialing or certification of the programs and the students is meant to establish a professional standard of care, and to ensure that the instructions reflect the latest and most accurate information in the subjects covered. Individuals undergoing these classes but then equipped to become licensed in New Jersey to practice massage therapy, nutritional counseling, and other alternative disciplines.



Observers feel the current structure of the holistic health school provides a great foundation in the practical and theoretical aspects of holistic health. Consumers who engage these trained and licensed professionals later can have greater confidence they are receiving competent service. Only through an informed combination of diet, nutrition, and emphasis on the holistic concepts by both the professional and their clients, can the benefits of this natural approach to healing be realized. The Academy thus expects its training process continue to produce outstanding candidates for private practice in holistic health subject matter well into the future.



About Academy of Natural Health Sciences

The Academy of Natural Health Sciences offers multiple holistic health programs. This certified programs provides theoretical and practical knowledge to individuals who want to make a career in this field.



Learn more about the training offered by Academy of Natural Health Sciences … Website: http://www.anhs-school.com



Media Contact

Academy of Natural Health Sciences

102 Green Street

Woodbridge, NJ 07095

Phone: 732-634-2155

awc29@netzero.net

Contact: http://www.anhs-school.com/