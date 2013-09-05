Holistic Material Handling Automation Announced by Trilogiq USA will be Introduced at October Event

Livonia, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/05/2013 -- AutomationMedia.com just reported that, “Holistic is not the first word that comes to mind regarding automation; neither is order-taker. Yet thousands of interviews over the past twenty years have revealed that many system integrators who provide automation services, particularly in material handling, better match the description of order-takers.”



Tim Floyd, National Sales Director, for Trilogiq USA shared the importance holistic material handling. Based in Livonia, Michigan, the company is holding its 2nd Annual Solution Expo on October 10, 2013. More than a hundred confirmed attendees have registered to see, first-hand, what holistic automation means. This is the beginning of a critical and new trend in automation solutions.



Younger CEOs examine the cost of a sale and the cost of losing a valued customer. The event in Michigan on October 10th is the launch of what will be known as holistic automation. While still in its infancy, the willingness to listen and act upon the Voice of the Customer is long-overdue. Praise should be shared with these companies willing to do what is best for the customer; they will be well remunerated for the insight.



AutomationMedia.com is the industry's leading and popular technology website and useful resources for industrial technology enthusiasts. Industry professionals are using the Internet more than any other source to find information such as news, products, articles, application tools, technical resources, and job opportunities.



About Trilogiq USA

Trilogiq USA (http://www.trilogiqusa.com) was founded in 2000 to provide material handling solutions to manufacturing organizations, with an initial focus on the automotive industry. Trilogiq USA was a pioneer in identifying automotive industry manufacturing successes and adapting. Working in all production and manufacturing industry sectors including distribution and warehousing, has made Trilogiq USA the first full-service implementer of best-practice production process improvement solutions. Follow Trilogiq USA on Twitter @TrilogiqUSA.



Trilogiq USA is hosting the 2nd Annual Solution Expo and space is limited; immediate reservations can be made at http://info.trilogiqusa.com/register-today-to-attend-trilogiqs-solution-expo--open-house.



TRILOGIQ USA

http://www.trilogiqusa.com

Sarah Cunningham

PR@trilogiqusa.com

Marketing Coordinator

734.464.7430