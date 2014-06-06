Natural Healing College Announces the Launch of Holistic Aromatherapy Certificate Program

Stockton, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/06/2014 -- Natural Healing College, an established leader in Holistic Healing Heath Job Training Education, today announced the debut of the Foundation of Aromatherapy Certificate Program, a short certificate program.



According to Natural Healing College Spokesperson Anne Thomas, the Foundations of Aromatherapy Certificate Program is available to all applicants online at

http://www.naturalhealingcollege.com/certificate/art.php



"Natural Healing College's Foundations of Aromatherapy Certificate Program covers more than 200 wellness uses of essential" said Thomas, "and absolute oils as well as recipes and formulae."



Thomas also added, "The goal of this certificate program is to deliver broad based foundational knowledge of practical aromatherapy applications for both personal and professional purposes."



It have to be noted that the Natural Healing College (NHC), the web based institution, uses advanced learning online technology so one can study from anywhere, anytime. There's no set schedule for the classes which allows one to study at one's own pace, as quickly or as slowly as one wish. Additionally, the college website explains the details of aromatherapy as, “Understanding how aromatherapy brings about an extraordinary strengthening of the body's self-healing abilities is inspirational and empowering.”



Readers can learn more about the college programs through following web pages:



Holistic Health Practitioners Diploma Program



How to be a Nutritional Consultant Nutritional Consultant Diploma Program



What a Master Herbalist does (Master Herbalist Practitioners Diploma Program)?



How about becoming an Ayurvedic Health Practitioner (Ayurvedic Health Diploma Program)?



Readers can also see all Certificate Programs online at Short Certificate Programs



Natural Healing College, an Online Holistic Health, Nutritional and Herbal Healing College, reminded that the college introduced this payment plan option for any of the four Board Certified Holistic Diploma Programs the college offers. The college officials also restated that this option was added as a result of public demand, as there is a large percentage of students who prefer to make regular monthly payments to keep their finances in check. The college spokesperson expounded on payments outlining that there are two other payment options already available to the students, in addition to this newly introduced plan.



About Natural Healing College

Founded in 2010, Natural Healing College has helped many consumers with Job Training Education. The company's mission statement is "Our mission is to advance knowledge and educate to the community about the importance of healthy living to improve the quality of life using Holistic health concepts aimed at balancing body, mind and spirit." Natural Healing College is an online distance learning institute that offers quality vocational education in the field of Holistic Health Science. Online classes are designed to meet one's needs and provide flexibility to fit student's time schedule, lifestyle and budget. College offers programs in Holistic Health and Alternative Wellness consultations while emphasizing the need to look at the whole person, including analysis of physical, nutritional, environmental, emotional, social, and lifestyle.



Natural Healing College:

Phone (209) 390-8076 or visit at http://www.naturalhealingcollege.com

Company Location (address): 446 E Vine Street, Stockton, CA 95202, USA

Website: http://www.naturalhealingcollege.com/