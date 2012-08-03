Holland Roofing Seeing Great Success With New Carlisle Syntec Sure-White Roofing Membrane Tape

Louisville, KY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/03/2012 -- Holland Roofing is already seeing great success and client cost savings with the use of the new 90-mil Sure-White membrane with six inch Factory Applied Tape (FAT™) from Carlisle Syntec Roofing Systems. The leading roofing contractors handle all types of roof systems for small and large clients throughout the Midwest and Southeastern regions of the United States.



In recent years, reflective roof systems have been in greater demand as commercial building owners work to reduce energy use and increase the life of their roof. Depending on several building conditions and construction factors, these systems can lower the roof temperature by 100 degrees Fahrenheit according to Energy Star. As one of the country’s leading commercial roofing system contractors, Holland Roofing has been seeing great success with the use of the new Carlisle Syntec Roofing Systems 90-mil Sure-White membrane with six inch Factory Applied Tape (FAT™).



Sure-White has a 25-year track record, and is the first EPDM membrane to carry the ENERGY STAR® qualification. “As a major installer of Carlisle Syntec Roofing Systems, we are very excited about this new product,” said a Holland Roofing spokesperson. “This new tape feature will increase the speed and efficiency of the roof installation which allows us to pass along the savings to the customer.”



Specializing in new construction, roof replacement, repair, maintenance and roof coatings for all types of roof systems, Holland Roofing concentrates in single-ply (Flat Roof) roof systems (EPDM, TPO, and PVC) along with steep-slope metal roofing. Ranked among the top ten commercial roofing companies in the United States, they have satisfied over 5,000 customers and successfully installed over 100 million sq. ft. of commercial and industrial roof systems. Their crews consist of highly skilled roofing craftsmen, trained and licensed by all major suppliers for all areas of commercial and industrial roofing.



Holland Roofing Roof Replacement Services include a thorough Inspection & Roof Analysis, Pre-job Planning & Coordination, Design & Specification as well as Demolition & Removal. After thorough Structural & Mechanical Evaluations they will replace the deck when necessary before installation of the new roof. “We offer roof replacement services only when repairs and restoration alternatives are no longer an option or deemed incapable of bringing the roof back to a serviceable condition, or at the client’s specific request,” said the spokesperson.



While the new Syntec Roofing Systems have significant energy, cost savings and environmental aspects, Holland Roofing also specializes in other roof coatings such as Green Roofing solutions. “Our green roofing solutions can help the environment, reduce energy consumption, and save money all at the same time,” said the Holland Roofing spokesperson. For more information, please visit http://www.hollandroofing.com/



About Holland Roofing

Since 1986, Holland Roofing has specialized in commercial roofing system and coating maintenance, repair, replacement and installation for existing and new construction for all types of roof systems. The firm works with small and large clients throughout the Midwest and Southeastern regions of the United States. Ranked among the top ten commercial roofing companies in the United States, Holland Roofing has satisfied over 5,000 customers and successfully installed over 100 million sq. ft. of commercial and industrial roof systems.