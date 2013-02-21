Hollanote App for the iPhone, iPad, and iPod Touch Has Been Launched

Gold Coast, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/21/2013 -- Pokajot Ltd., an emerging mobile networking solutions developer, is excited today to announce the launch of Hollanote onto the App Store. Compatible with the iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch, this intuitive new Facebook companion app gives users the power to personalize posts and status updates with custom fonts and colors, vividly diverse background options, and endearing emoticons. It’s a perfect solution for users eager to give their announcements a personal touch and everyone looking to help their thoughts stand out on Facebook’s news feed, on their personal profile, and everywhere else they may pop up. Hollanote is currently available for download on the App Store for free in the Social Networking category.



Everyone posts status updates, personal thoughts, news, and everything in between on Facebook. The only problem is that with so many people posting all at once it gets hard for users to set their posts apart from everyone else. Luckily Hollanote is here to change that. The app lets users make their posts look and feel as striking original and unique as they are! Brought together in a brass tacks package that makes posting updates quick and hassle-free, Hollanote offers users a simple template to visual flourishes to posts via emoticons, custom font and font color options, as well as unique ‘note’ backgrounds.



There’s no shortage of emoticon styles to choose from, with 44 diverse face types available, in addition to 3 fonts and 5 font colors offered free. To boot, users that want to utilize even more exotic options can unlock the full 20 fonts in 24 total colors, and 7 additional face expressions instantly via a single in app purchase! That goes for the background options as well with free ‘notes’ ranging from yellow and white styles and brightly bordered options to an understated white background. 4 are offered free with 15 in total available after in-app purchase. With an intuitive design, a simple-as-tie post creation process, and flexible settings that let users save, and restore post options with ease, Hollanote sets a new standard for customizing, enhancing, and sharing Facebook posts while on the go.



About Pokajot Ltd.,

Co-founded in mid 2012 in Australia by Jacob Turner and Britney Marsden, Pokajot Ltd. is an innovative independent mobile development studio currently focused on their inaugural release Hollanote. The studio is focused on ensuring that this title becomes the preferred app for tech savvy style minded Facebook users to post status updates while on the go. © Pokajot Pty Ltd, 2013. All Rights Reserved. Apple, the Apple logo, iPhone, iPod and iPad are registered trademarks of Apple Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries.



Links:



Company Website: http://www.pokajot.com/



Hollanote Website: http://www.hollanote.com/



Download at iTunes: http://itunes.apple.com/app/id592102146



Contact Information:

Email: info@pokajot.com