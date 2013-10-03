Mostns.com Now Introduces €5 off on Joining Their Online Wholesale Store

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/03/2013 -- Mostns.com, online wholesale store for attires, is now introducing a new offer on joining their website. Members will get €5 off on items of ABERCROMBIE&FITCH and Hollister outlets.



This offer for the new members will allow them to buy quality coats, hoodies, t-shirts and other fashionable products from ABERCROMBIE&FITCH outlet and Hollister outlet. “Being wholesale online supplier of ABERCROMBIE&FITCH and Hollister products, we at Mostns.com are proud to announce a welcome offer for our new members. Those who will join our online store will get €5 off on all products of ABERCROMBIE&FITCH and Hollister available at our store,” says the owner of Mostns.com.



He also informs that they have designed their website with proper detailing so that the visitors can get clear idea of the ABERCROMBIE&FITCH and Hollister brands. The site gives an idea of huge collection and style these outlets are offering. The offer of €5 off on the featured products for the new members is valid for a limited time. They might extend the offer or introduce other discounts in the coming weeks.



According to a spokesperson of Mostns.com, they update their website regularly with latest collection from the outlets. Their collection includes combination of style and quality while prioritizing customers’ satisfaction. “Join us today and place orders for A&F and Hollister clothing. We will provide you with numerous options to choose from along with excellent opportunities to save money,” he says.



In addition to the €5 discount for joining Mostns.com, the online store also provides free shipping without tax for orders worth two hundred Euros. The spokesperson also informed that minimum order is forty Euros for ABERCROMBIE&FITCH outlet or Hollister outlet.



Camilla Stevens, New York, says, “I have recently joined Mostns.com and I am happy to get €5 discount on A&F and Hollister items. I have already ordered for a pair of Jeans and a hoodie and would like to order more in the future.”



Mostns.com accepts order from different locations across the world including United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, South Korea, Japan, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, New Zealand, etc.



For more information visit http://www.mostns.com/.



About Mostns

Mostns (http://www.mostns.com) was established as professional online wholesaler in 2009. They mainly wholesale products of Abercrombie&Fitch, Hollister, Supreme and Franklin & Marshall at competitive price.