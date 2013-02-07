Hollister Promo Codes Launch to Save Consumers Up to 60% on in Store Purchases

Lockport, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/07/2013 -- High street brand names have a huge social currency among teens and young adults, but these are the same populations that are currently under more financial restraint than ever amidst the economic downturn. The need for them to be seen in the best clothes while still saving money has meant that finding promo codes is of utmost importance. Hollister Promo Codes has just launched to do the legwork on behalf of buyers and save them up to 60% on their purchases.



The website takes the form of a blog that as well as offering the latest and greatest Hollister coupon codes, provides a huge amount of advice and guidance to young people on researching where and how to get the best deals. The site gives information on the Hollister e-club, HCO Life, which with a free subscription will email users discount codes and incentives.



The website also recommends other money saving strategies such as rooting out sale items and the deal of the day, on top of which promo codes are still valid.



Taking priority over all the advice however are the direct links to in-date Hollister promo codes for both in store and online purchases, which are decked out in large, red type to ensure that those rushing to get to the goods can find them easily. The site has simplicity and ease of use in mind, with only their main blog page and contact details making up the web presence.



A spokesperson for the website explained, “It’s a simple concept but a very useful one: people don’t want to spend hours upon hours searching for discount codes, but they also don’t want to be spending over the odds on their fashion items. We resolve this dissonance handily by providing easily available promo codes for significant percentages, passing on real savings that are readily available to consumers without them having to go through a maze of restrictions to find them.”



About Hollister Promo Codes

Is a site dedicated to reducing the price of Hollister clothing. The site also provides tips for looking good on a budget while continuing to use the best brands. For more information, please visit: http://www.hollisterpromocodes.biz/