Holliswood Hospital Maintains Unbroken Standard of Excellent Patient Care Throughout Hurricane Crisis

Queens, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/28/2012 -- Hurricane Sandy was one of the most momentous weather events in living memory. Smashing through the East Coast of the United States, the hurricane had a devastating effect. This was especially pronounced in New York City, one of the most densely populated areas on Earth. The hurricane caused a vast amount of damage to property, and sadly even some fatalities. Many hospitals were forced to subsist without any electricity, running water, or other basic facilities.



Holliswood Hospital, a 125 bed private psychiatric hospital located in the Queens borough of New York City, is one of the medical facilities that was located in the the heart of the hurricane zone. Holliswood has earned an incredible reputation for triumphing through adversity and continuing to provide exemplary service for their patients throughout crisis.



As conditions in the outside world grew increasingly chaotic, inside Holliswood Hospital it was business as usual. Patients were well fed, warm, and cared for, just like any other day.



This remarkable situation is thanks to the extraordinary efforts of the doctors, nurses, support staff and the other members of the Holliswood Team. They went above and beyond the call of duty, often making considerable personal sacrifices in order to maintain uninterrupted service of care to the most vulnerable of patients.



Like much of the rest of New York, the hospital had to survive on generator power, and the medical professionals on site took on the additional logistic responsibility of ensuring those generators kept running throughout. They also worked tirelessly to restore power and other essential services as soon as possible.



A spokesperson for the hospital said: “Sometimes it takes a desperate situation to really test a team. Here at Holliswood Hospital we pulled together to continue our standards of excellent patient care, despite the extraordinary conditions we were all dealing with. Hurricane Sandy was a devastating weather event for the whole of New York, but as medical professionals in a New York Psychiatric Hospital we felt we had more responsibility than most. We have a duty of care to our patients, and we wanted to ensure that we performed that duty to the best of our abilities despite the extreme weather. Many people have said that we went above and beyond the call of duty, but we don’t see it like that. We have a commitment to the best in behavioral health care, no matter what is going on in the world around us.”



About Holliswood Hospital

Holliswood Hospital, a 125 bed private psychiatric hospital located in a quiet residential Queens community, is a leader in providing state of the art mental health care to children, adolescents, adults, older adults, the dually diagnosed patient and returning veterans.



