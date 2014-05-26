New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/26/2014 -- Hollywood Legend Christopher Lee releases new Album titled ‘Metal Knight’



Christopher Lee, who will turn 92 on Tuesday 27th May is releasing next week a mini album appropriately called ‘Metal Knight’.



Sir Christopher is well-known for his devotion to fantasy and heavy metal themes, with several album releases and collaborations in the genre to his name. Having started his second career working with the Italian Symphonic Metal band Rhapsody of Fire a decade ago.



“I associate heavy metal with fantasy because of the tremendous power that the music delivers”.



The star of ‘The Lord of the Rings’ and ‘Star Wars’ sagas inspired generations of artists, with his dark, yet elegant portrayals back in the late 50’s and 60’s. His interpretation of ‘Dracula’, is considered by many to be the quintessential. ‘The Wicker Man’ and ‘The Man with the Golden Gun’, being other movies which inspired metal songs.



In June 2010, he received the ‘Spirit of Metal’ at the ‘Golden Gods Awards’ from Tony Iommi (Black Sabbath) for his work in ‘Charlemagne: By the Sword and the Cross’ and his contribution to metal themes on the silver screen.



Last Christmas, his rendition of ‘Jingle Hell’ (Bells) achieved number 18 in the Billboard Charts, making him the oldest performer (91) ever to chart.



‘Metal Knight’ is a mini album featuring 7 tracks, two of which are covers from the ‘Man of La Mancha’ musical, based on the character ‘Don Quixote’.



“As far as I am concerned, Don Quixote is the most metal fictional character that I know. Single handed, he is trying to change the world, regardless of any personal consequences. It is a wonderful character to sing”



A radio mix version of ‘My Way’ and ‘The Toreador March’ are also included. Sir Christopher has uploaded a YouTube video in which he explains these songs and includes samples.



Some of his previous releases are:



Charlemagne: By the Sword and the Cross (2010)

Charlemagne: The Omens of Death (2013)

A Heavy Metal Christmas (2012)

A Heavy Metal Christmas Too (2013)



‘Metal Knight’ will be available from Monday 26th May on all digital retail stores



Track List:

01. I, Don Quixote 03’ 07’’

02. The Impossible Dream 03’ 51’’

03. The Toreador March 03’ 23’’

04. My Way (Radio Edit) 03’ 32’’

05. I, Don Quixote (Extended Version) 04’ 25’’

06. The Impossible Dream (Extended Version) 04’ 35’’

07. The Toreador March (Extended Version) 04’ 32’’



For further information, visit Charlemagne Productions



Contact: Juan Aneiros

e-mail: info@charlemagneproductions.org

website: http://charlemagneproductions.org