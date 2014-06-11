Hollywood Matchmakers Are Helping Singles Navigate the LA Dating Scene

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2014 -- Anyone who has truly put themselves out there can tell you the LA dating scene has changed dramatically in the last several decades. And in their 25 years in the LA matchmaking and dating industry, LA Singles has encountered and overcome many dating dilemmas. The dating days were good back then, but things have changed, people changed, and society isn’t what it was like 25 years ago. Today, many single men and women find themselves asking where they can find sincere and relationship-ready singles in Los Angeles. The answer is, LA Singles Matchmaking Agency.



LA Singles is helping their members find that special relationship they’ve been dreaming about—through a rather simple process. The matchmakers screen all their members to ensure they’re decent, financially secure, and truly single—no surprises here. Next, the matchmakers get to work doing their homework—setting up a consultation in which they conduct a lengthy one-on-one interview.



During this essential interview they get to know each member’s personality and what they’re looking for in a partner. But equally important, they get to know the traits they do not want in a partner. By this point in life, people have a clear idea of what they want and desire in a partner, and the matchmakers will help them achieve that. Together, the client and their personal matchmaker embark on a quest to find them love. LA Singles is the type of service that emphasizes quality over quantity—and helps anyone who is sincerely looking for love.



The professional dating team at LA Singles is very good at bringing out the best in each client who joins their services—their happiness revolves around their clients’ happiness. Simply put, singles looking for a great relationship with a high caliber partner can find it at the doors of LA Singles Matchmaking. Singles interested can fill out a confidential form here and get the process started. The dating professionals at LA Singles are ready and eager to help them out—true love is just one step away!



About LA Singles Matchmaking

LA Singles is a personal matchmaking service where the #1 priority is introducing clients to successful singles who are looking for something serious out of dating. With the safety of their clients also being of utmost importance, all potential clients must undergo criminal and background checks to ensure they’re fit to date—this, in combination with their unique 72 PT Compatibility Test, and the personal touch the matchmakers provide, LA Singles makes dating fun, safe, and effortless.



Singles interested in taking control of their dating life can contact LA Singles—they’re accepting new clients. Interested individuals can speak with a dating professional by calling (310) 438-5157 or visiting: http://matchmakers-losangeles.com



Mention you heard about LA Singles Matchmaking from this press release!