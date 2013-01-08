Hollywood Preps for Golden Globe Party 2013

Oakland Gardens, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/08/2013 -- The Golden Globes are also notorious for its legendary Golden Globe After Parties so get ready to get your glam on and party with the stars. With these celebrities invading Beverly Hills for this special occasion, expect them crowding at some of the hippest and hottest spots around Hollywood. Check out the WorldTop7 recommended star-studded hotels, restaurants, Bars and entertainment venues for Hollywood where you can hangout and rub shoulders with today’s most in demand celebrities and Hollywood elites!



Know where to be and who to be seen with when film and television Stars gather at Beverly Hills Hilton for the Golden Globe Awards. In recognition of excellence in film and television of 2012, the nominees for this year’s Golden Globe Awards were finally announced last 13th of December by none other than hot celebrities Megan Fox, Jessica Alba, and Ed Helms. Together with famous producer Dick Clark, The Hollywood FPA (Foreign Press Association), the prestigious award giving body, shall be held in Beverly Hills, California and broadcasted live from Beverly Hilton Hotel by NBC on the 13th of January 2013. Co-hosting the event are Tina Fey and Amy Poehler.



It can be recalled that the late singer-actress Whitney Houston’s last moments were reported to be in the same hotel. Beverly Hilton shall again invade the headlines as stars gather to honor the best of the best in the industry.



Leading the ceremony are the nominees for the Best Motion Picture award in Drama category: Django Unchained, Argo, Life of Pi, Zero Dark Thirty, Lincoln and Les Miserables while Salmon Fishing in the Yemen, Moonrise Kingdom and Silver Linings Playbook comprise the Musical/Comedy category. With 7 nominations including best drama, best actor and best director, Speilberg’s heavy-hitter “Lincoln” leads the pack and Quentin Tarantino’s Django Unchained also has a promising number of nominees in the 2012 Golden Globe trophy race. As for best lead and supporting actor/actress performance in Drama and in Comedy categories, it’s anybody’s ballgame but the names Lewis, Di Caprio, Watts, Mc Greggor, and Lawrence are ringing the right kind of Hollywood bells.



For television, a number of stars will again compete for the Best Performance in both Drama and Musical/Comedy categories: Hosts Tina Fey and Amy Poehler are nominees themselves, along with many other talented TV Stars. Performance in Miniseries/Television Film will also be honored, so we can expect the likes of Kevin Costner, Sigourney Weaver, and Julianne Moore walking the red carpet.



Hotels:



Chateau Marmont



Celebrity studded pre Golden Globe party hotel legendary 63 rooms, Sunset Boulevard hotel, initially opened in 1929 as a hotel, and has undergone several extensions and increases in property size. Home to celebrities, Garden bungalows with own entrance are on top of the list for each celeb for privacy. Double-Room from US$435.



The Beverly Hilton Golden Globe Hotel



This iconic Beverly Hills hotel was opened in 1955 by Conrad Hilton. It recently underwent an 80 million dollar face-lift and now has all the modern amenities that make it fit comfortably into the 21st century and is THE place to stay for celeb watching! Double-Room from US$180.



The London West Hollywood



Trendy "All suite" hotel next to Sunset Blvd



The London West Hollywood a 200 all suites hotel is located in prestigious West Hollywood area of Los Angeles, a block away from Sunset Strip. Hosting a rooftop restaurant owned and run by famous Chef Gordon Ramsay. 2nd floor suites have been recently renovated, so these offer guests a fresh appearance and feel



Restaurants:



Mastro's Steakhouse



High End Steakhouse For the Industry & Rodeo Crowd



Since being founded in 1999, in Scottsdale, Mastros has been described as a top 10 steakhouse in the U.S. By Gayot, and Los Angeles Times said that Mastros was a “high end” steakhouse. With their constant striving for excellence in ambiance, service, and food, it's no wonder Los Angeles Daily News calls them “masterful.”



INK



Ultra trendy it is one of the hottest places in town, showcasing exciting and new interpretations of American cuisine. Alan Richman at GQ just named INK as the “Best New Restaurant in America”!



MADEO



Upscale Italian Celeb Hotspot



If you are in the mood for some great and really authentic Italian food, then look no farther than Madeo. This place is iconic, and it's easy to see why, you won't find better food, friendlier staff, and a more beautiful atmosphere. Even picky eaters will find something to enjoy at Madeo.



Nightclubs:



Pour Vous



Dress to impress French Themed Cocktail Lounge



Decorated with crystal chandeliers and marble-topped bar and multiple house specialty mixed drinks is the new venue by the Houston brothers Mark and Jhonny. This new venues vibe is very sexy and very French.



Drai's



Upscale Hotspot



After becoming the night life impresarios of Las Vegas with their clubs XS, Tryst and Drai’s after hour club, ex boyfriend of Paris Hilton, Cy Waits and his twin brother Jesse, are about to take over the Night life scene of L.A. Drai’s Hollywood shortly became the celebrity hotspot. The list of celebrity patrons here goes on and on, a few big name fans of Drai's would be Hilton, Kanye West, Eva Longoria, Justin Timberlake, and Ellen de Geres.



Lure



THE Hotspot With Bottle Service As Key To Get In



You'll want to be there early, especially if you hope to get in! It gets that crazy busy, so unless you're a model or Hollywood star, you'll have to wait and hope for hours to get in to this trendy club



