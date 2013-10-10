Hollywood Teams Up with the Love Can Initiative

Ridgefield, CT -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2013 -- Jonathan Banks joins the Love Can Initiative, supporting American children living in poverty. Best known for his Emmy-nominated role on the AMC series Breaking Bad as Mike "The Fixer" Ermentraut, the bad-ass fixer with a heart of gold. After more than 40 years as an actor on stage, screen and TV, Jonathan Banks has been mesmerizing audiences with his performances. His biggest break on television came with the series Wiseguy, in which he played Frank McPike, a role which led to an Emmy award nomination. He appeared as Dutch Schultz on the NBC series the Gangster Chronicles and starred on the science fiction TV series Otherworld, as Kommander Neveen Kroll. Banks has made guest appearances on TV shows including Hill Street Blues, Alias, CSI, Body of Proof, Matlock, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Walker Texas Ranger, Dexter, ER, Cold Case, Modern Family, CSI: Miami, Two and a Half Men, Parks & Recreation. VEGAS and many more. Banks also has a film resume that includes the comedy Identity Thief as well as pivotal roles in movies Reign Over Me, Beverly Hills Cop and 48 Hours. He stars in two films due to release later this year Bullet and Authors Anonymous.



The Love Can Initiative is a non-profit organization that unites people to spread love throughout the United States for children in need. The Love Can Initiative was founded on the principle that no child should have to suffer from lack of anything. Influential people are asked to help build awareness and to be a part of the solution that no child should be left uncared for, untreated from treatable illnesses or lack of nutrition, a warm bed or education that can improve the quality of life around them. Director of the Love Can Initiative, Andy Tsagaris is the visionary behind the organization. He has developed national media campaigns; photographed many notable faces in business, music, television, comedy, film, fashion, and sports; published work and editorials in national magazines.



According to the U.S. Census Bureau, more than 146 million Americans are either "poor" or "low income". That is nearly half of America. Today, 22 percent of all children in the United States are living in poverty. The Love Can Initiative mission is to provide the basic necessities for the life of a child. To encourage the spirit of community and understanding among people from diverse cultures, races and religions.



How to help: Go shopping at Shop For Your Cause. Support the cause and visit lovecan.us. Spread the word about the Love Can Initiative and post the link http://www.lovecan.us on your social media page (Facebook, Twitter, blog.) To submit a photo to support the cause, visit the website to learn how you can be part of building awareness. Learn more about the facts of U.S poverty and children in need. Initiative news, updates and public service announcements are available regularly on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube.