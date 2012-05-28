HollywoodLace Announces Men's Custom Hair Pieces and Best-in-Class Hair Replacement Services

Hallandale, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2012 -- A custom hair system from HollywoodLace is truly the way to go. A custom hair system will allow anyone to take advantage of the unique attributes of each hair system and combine them to meet their needs. Furthermore, the person will be able to find the right density, color, and style in order to make his hair look perfect!



Sometimes people need to try a few options in order to see what Hair System works the best for them. HollywoodLace is happy to use their expertise to help a client choose which hair system will work the best. They manufacture a variety of hair systems, and can customize or duplicate any hair system. HollywoodLace can also have a custom hair system cut, styled, and ready to wear in as little as 3 weeks!



HollywoodLace proudly services the needs of many of their African American clients. All of their hair systems with the exception of “super silk” can be used for Afro Hair. For Afro hair they use Remy Human Hair and by default use a mix of color 1 and color 1B to gain the most common color. However, please feel free to mail for the hair sample to get a perfect match!



About HollywoodLace

HollywoodLace offers the lightest and most natural hair systems in the world. They can either duplicate your current hair system, or you can try one of their highly recognized hair systems.



Every client will receive their delivery within 30 Days. Rush delivery is available for an extra charge of $30.00 and will reduce delivery time by about 14 days.



If a person has a “hair emergency” and wants a Hair Replacement System immediately, then he can order a Stock Hair System and receive it the next day (U.S. only). Also, Hollywood Lace urges their clients to keep a standing order with them.



For example: a new system every 3 months, 2 months, or 1 month. This way Hollywood Lace will always have an emergency hair system customized for him if he needs and one ready to go for his schedule!