Hologic, Inc. (HOLX) - Product Pipeline Analysis, 2013 Update - New Report Available

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2013 -- Hologic, Inc. (Hologic) is a leading developer, manufacturer and supplier of premium diagnostic and medical imaging systems exclusively serving the healthcare needs of women. The company is also a leading developer of innovative imaging technology for digital radiography and breast imaging applications. Hologic's core business units are concentrated on mammography and breast biopsy, osteoporosis assessment, mini C-arm and extremity MRI imaging for orthopedic procedures. The company operates across North America, Europe, Central America, Australia and Asia. Hologic is headquartered in Bedford, the US.
The company focuses on thoughtfully designed innovations, based on extensive consumer insight, to meet the needs of hospitals and physicians. Hologic envisages establishing its position through the development of innovative products and services and enhancement of existing ones, internal development, strong partner relationships, strategic collaborations and acquisitions.
This report is a source for data, analysis and actionable intelligence on the Hologic, Inc. portfolio of pipeline products. The report provides detailed analysis on each pipeline product with information on the indication, the development stage, trial phase, product milestones, pipeline territory, estimated approval date, and estimated launch date.
Each pipeline product is profiled to cover information on product description, function, technology, indication, and application. The report is also supplemented with a detailed company profile and information on clinical trials, wherever applicable.
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
Scope
- Detailed company profile with information on business description, key company facts, major products and services, key competitors, key employees, locations and subsidiaries and recent developments.
- Detailed coverage on all the pipeline products, by equipment type, by therapy area, by development stage, and by trial phase.
- Information on product milestones and pipeline territory for each product, the estimated approval date, and estimated launch date.
- Profile of each pipeline product with additional information on product description, function, technology, indication(s), and application.
- Data on relevant clinical trials and product patent details, wherever applicable.
- Information on clinical trial, wherever applicable, is supplemented with information on trial phase, trial status, trial objective, trial design, target patients, unique physician identifier, primary point, secondary point, acronym, participants inclusion, participants exclusion, interventions, trial results, trial start date, trial end date, study type, trial site, trial funding, age eligibility, and gender eligibility.
