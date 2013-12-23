Holotech Studios Launches Indiegogo Fundraiser for the Development of FaceRig

Bucharest, Romania -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/23/2013 -- FaceRig is a program enabling anyone with a webcam to instantly embody any character they want. The output can be streamed to Skype, Twitch or any service that uses a webcam. It can also be instantly recorded as a movie. For now Holotech Studios is focusing on the portrait and the audio, but they aim to do more in the future.



FaceRig uses state of the art real time image based tracking technology provided by Visage Technologies (www.visagetechnologies.com) from Sweden, and combines it with a cross-platform real-time animation and visualization framework developed by indie-powered Holotech Studios and its partners from the games industry. A lot of research has been put into FaceRig by top level academics and professionals to create the current results.



FaceRig core features are:

- real time expression tracking in an input video stream, (also with audio analysis).

- combining tracked data with additional virtual puppeteer-ing input (if available).

- on-the-fly animation re-targeting for the tracked data and applying the animation on a user selected 3d model, with audio processing (voice alteration).

- rendering and lighting the animated model in real time, in a user selected background.

- encoding the output (video and audio) and streaming it as output from a virtual webcam device.

- provide the interface for tuning the parameters of all operations above.



All funds raised via Indiegogo will be spent on development (salaries, software licenses, web presence, etc).



This campaign will only receive funds if at least$120,000USD is raised by its deadline. Funding duration: December 17, 2013 - February 05, 2014 (11:59pm PT).



Indiegogo Page: http://bit.ly/1gEA337