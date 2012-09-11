Holt's Cigar Company Announces Hump Day Deal

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/11/2012 -- Holt’s Cigar Company, one of the most well-known cigar companies all over the U.S., has just announced their “Hump Day Deal.” Traditionally, “hump day” is the day (Wednesday) when the official countdown to the weekend beings. At Holt’s Cigar Company, hump day is now known as a glorious occasion for any of their customers to procure another killer cigar deal courtesy of the company. If a person finds themselves starting at the clock on a Wednesday afternoon and counting down the hours at the office until his or her weekend cigar reprieve comes, then this online cigar shop is the place to go! In fact, Holt’s will have what they need at the best possible prices.



In regards to their services, cigars, and deals, a recent customer of Holt’s Cigar Company was noted as saying, “Visited Philadelphia this past Christmas 2011 and Yelped for a local cigar store. Holt’s was only 5 blocks away from my hotel and what a great find. Large selection of my favorite sticks and a great staff. Oh and the prices were so so good. No California Cigar tax!!!! Thanks for being open the day after Christmas and thanks for the help.”



When it comes to finding the best amongst the best cigar stores in Philadelphia, Holt’s Cigar Company is the company to turn to. Holt’s Cigar Company’s origins date back over one hundred years since 1898. In the span of those years, the name Holt’s has been tantamount with the region’s best imported premium handmade cigars. Starting first as a tobacco shop in center city Philadelphia, Holt’s has also developed a very successful mail order and wholesale division in recent years. To see what their latest “Hump Day Deal” is or to order cigars, visit their website at http://www.holts.com.