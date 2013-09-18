Holt's Cigar Company Announces New "Monster Deals" Specials

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/18/2013 -- Holt’s Cigar Company, a prominent cigar distributor in the Philadelphia area, is pleased to announce their new “Monster Deals.” From the most serious cigar enthusiasts to the most novice of cigar smokers, there are 20 deals to choose from that are bound to please any and all customers. Each deal includes 20 cigars that are priced anywhere from $39.95 to $69.95, just a fraction of their initial retail price. Cashing in on this deal will save customers up to 68 percent off the suggested retail price and will leave plenty of money left over to purchase some of the premier smokes that Holt’s cigars shop offers.



One of the deals, priced at an extremely affordable $39.95 is the Fruit of the Boom Monster Deal which includes four each of five different cigars, including Punch Deluxe Chateau L and La Aurora Gran Corona. There is anything from stub cigars to family style to various Rocky Patel goods in which to select, ensuring the customers enjoy any type of cigar they buy. Inquire on the “Ogre’s Delight” deal that features 10 Don Lino Trojan Horse Gladiators and 10 Argyle Dark Corojo Crushers for just $59.95. For those traditionalists who are more comfortable with one brand, Holt’s is offering the Argyle Dark Corojo deal which features 20 cigars made by Argyle.



A cigars store with some of the most affordable prices, Holt’s Cigar Company ships products quickly and all cigars come with the Holt’s guarantee of satisfaction. If, for some reason, customers are unhappy with the product or cigar they receive, they have 30 days to return them for full credit or full refund. Holt’s offers some of the top cigar brands, from Argyle, Ashton, La Aroma de Cuba, Padron and Rocky Patel, some of which are included in the Monster Deal special. For more specials or to inquire on becoming a member of the Cigar of the Month Club, please call 1-800-523-1641 or visit their website today.



About Holt’s Cigar Company

Holt’s Cigar Company dates all the way back to 1898, well over 100 years ago. The Philadelphia center city shop first started as a tobacco shop, and it has since grown into an extremely successful cigar company with mail orders and a wholesale division. Holt’s Cigar Company has built a legacy that no one will ever forget. With tempting, delectable, and affordable cigars available online, this company is sure to keep on providing what cigar lovers crave for years to come.



Those interested in hearing more about their catalog specials or purchasing samplers can visit http://www.holts.com/ or call 1-800-523-1641.