Holt's Cigar Company Announces Special Deal for San Cristobal Revelation Boxes

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/26/2013 -- As Halloween has passed and Thanksgiving is creeping closer, many individuals are starting to get their holiday shopping out of the way early. A perfect gift for a father or any cigar lover, Holt’s Cigar Company is pleased to announce they are now offering free shipping on any box purchased of San Cristobal Revelation. The newest product from Ashton Distributors, the Revelation is the fourth installment of Jose 'Pepin' Garcia’s San Cristobal line.



These fine cigars are made and produced with the ultimate care in Esteli, Nicaragua and manufactured with an Ecuadorian Sumatra wrapper. There are five distinct flavors available from Holt’s Cigar Company, each coming in a box of 24 cigars. Customers can choose whichever make they fancy, whether the Legend, Leviathan, Mystic, Odyssey, or Prophet. Each make features a blend of some of the purest and finest medium to full strength Nicaraguan tobacco.



For those cigar aficionados residing in the Philadelphia area, Holt’s features a premiere smoke room so those interested in the San Cristobal Revelation can try out a single cigar before purchasing the box for a friend or family member. As a one-stop shop for all cigar needs and desires this holiday season, customers can purchase ashtrays, cutters, humidors, and cases on location or on their website.



Holt’s Cigar Company boasts some of the most renowned cigar brands in the extensive catalog. With weekly and daily specials, any cigar will make the perfect gift for the holidays. Whether the preference is Ashton, Arturo Fuente, La Aroma de Cuba, Padron, or even machine made cigars, Holt’s has every need for all cigar lovers. For more information on the specials offered, or to cash in on free shipping of San Cristobal Revelation boxes to cross that special person off a Christmas shopping list, please call 1-800-523-1641 or visit their website to order online today.



About Holt’s Cigar Company

Holt’s Cigar Company dates all the way back to 1898, well over 100 years ago. The Philadelphia center city shop first started as a tobacco shop, and it has since grown into an extremely successful cigar company with mail orders and a wholesale division. Holt’s Cigar Company has built a legacy that no one will ever forget. With tempting, delectable, and affordable cigars available online, this company is sure to keep on providing what cigar lovers crave for years to come.



Those interested in hearing more about their catalog specials or purchasing samplers can visit http://www.holts.com/ or call 1-800-523-1641.