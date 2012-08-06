Holt's Cigar Company Launches Cohiba Cigars in Bucks County

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/06/2012 -- Holt’s Cigar Company has launched its cohiba cigar line in Bucks County, Pa., at affordable prices. A cohiba cigar is a medium-bodied cigar with a Cameroon wrapper. The binder is Indonesian and the filler is Dominican. The premium brand of cigars is sure to be enjoyed by all. The cohiba cigar has a reputation of being deep in color and has a rich, complex flavor.



Starting first as a tobacco shop in center city Philadelphia, Holt's has also grown into a very successful company, offering the best quality cigars in Philadelphia and New Jersey. They are a one stop shop for buying all major brand name cigars, tobacco cigar accessories, humidors and cigar samplers.



Holt’s is a famous cigar store in the U.S., as all their products are guaranteed to be quality made and offer 100% customer satisfaction. The spokesperson of Holt’s Cigar Company stated, “We are committed to providing the best customer service in the cigar business and we pride ourselves on building relationships with people in addition to selling the best cigars. We believe this philosophy is the foundation of our company's success and growth.”



Cigar lovers nationwide make it a point to visit this biggest and oldest cigar store, to browse through their seemingly endless array of cigars and smoking accessories and to relax in their very own smoking lounge.



Holt's Cigar Company's origins date back over one hundred years. In the span of those years, the name Holt's has been synonymous with the region's finest imported premium handmade cigars. In 2003, the company expanded its facility with the purchase of its 55,000 square foot building in Northeast Philadelphia. The purchase allowed the creation of a 13,000 square foot humidor and an overall capacity upgrade, to better serve the company's retail and wholesale customers.



To learn more log on to http://www.holts.com