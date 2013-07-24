Holt's Cigar Company Now Accepting New Cigar of the Month Club Member Registrations for August

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/24/2013 -- Holt’s Cigar Company is pleased to announce they are now accepting new Cigar of the Month Club member registrations for August. Now is the time for cigar aficionados to get involved with the Philadelphia cigar shop. Club members will receive special offers from Holt’s Cigar Company every month. Such specials include 5 high-quality, handmade cigars delivered for free each month that are personally selected from a Holt’s Cigar Company staff member. Members will receive the cigars via humidified delivery from the revolutionary 2-way humidity system provided by Boveda. Members who have yet to taste the cigars featured during the month will receive tasting reports describing the cigar’s taste and ratings. By joining the Cigar of the Month Club, people will enjoy the finest cigars in the world at a great value. Subscription lengths vary from monthly, to 3-month, 6-month, and yearly memberships.



Before joining the Cigar of the Month Club, people can visit the Holt’s Cigar Company website to view all the brands the company has to offer. From Ashton cigars, to Zino, Holt’s Cigar Company offers a wide range of premium cigars. The website also features all the latest deals going down including the newest weekly specials, catalog specials, and others.



Not only will customers find top-quality cigars on the website, or by visiting their Center City location, but they will also find a wide range of cigar accessories. The extensive list includes humidors, lighters, ashtrays, cutters, pipes, humidification devices, and other accessories people can’t live without. Friendly staff members are available to answer any questions about the cigars they offer. Since they are employees of Holt’s Cigar Company, and considered cigar experts, they will be able to answer any question or concern. For more information on cigars and cigar accessories, please call 1-800-523-1641.



About Holt’s Cigar Company

Holt’s Cigar Company dates all the way back to 1898, well over 100 years ago. The Philadelphia center city shop first started as a tobacco shop, and it has since grown into an extremely successful cigar company with mail orders and a wholesale division. Holt’s Cigar Company has built a legacy that no one will ever forget. With tempting, delectable, and affordable cigars available online, this company is sure to keep on providing what cigar lovers crave for years to come.



Those interested in hearing more about their catalog specials can visit http://www.holts.com/.