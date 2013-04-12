Holt's Cigar Company Now Offering 20 Argyle Cigars with Any CAO 10-Pack Purchase

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/12/2013 -- Let the spring fever surmount this April by purchasing some of most delicious and affordable cigars available from Holt’s Cigar Company. Holt’s Cigar Company, the name that has been associated with selling the tri-state areas finest cigars, is now offering the chance for their customers to receive 20 free Argyle cigars with any CAO 10-purchase. In addition, Holt’s is also offering all customers free shipping with this spectacular deal. Customers should hurry, as this deal is also only available for a limited time.



Argyle cigars are known as the “The Undisputed King of Value Cigars.” Created in one of the world’s finest cigar factories, these cigars are adorned with silky Connecticut wrappers as well as a cool and creamy blend of all-Dominican long-fillers. Another thing that is even more appetizing about this deal is that Holt’s is also offering these CAO 10-packs at the lowest prices available in the market. With free shipping, there is no time better than now to cash in on a great deal such as this.



Every day is an opportunity with Holt’s in order for cigar aficionados to get what they love, at the most affordable prices. Holt’s is always offering new specials that are available right on their website, and if anyone is interested in seeing more of their cigars, he or she can simply browse through their website or download their latest catalog. Holt’s also has a mailing list that people may choose to sign up for on their website. To see more of their newest and latest offers, as well as sign up for their mailing list, please visit http://www.holts.com/ .



About Holt’s Cigar Company

Holt’s Cigar Company dates all the way back to 1898, well over 100 years ago. The Philadelphia center city shop first started as a tobacco shop, and it has since grown into an extremely successful cigar company with mail orders and a wholesale division. Holt’s Cigar Company has built a legacy that no one will ever forget. With tempting, delectable, and affordable cigars available online, this company is sure to keep on providing what cigar lovers crave for years to come.