Holt's Cigar Company Now Offering Fuente Xtremely Rare Sampler for Holiday Season

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/18/2013 -- As the holiday spirit is in the air and many individuals are finding time to get their Christmas shopping done, there’s no better way to show to show appreciation to a boss, coworker, father, or other family member than a premium box of fine cigars. To spread the holiday cheer and allow individuals to purchase a thoughtful gift without breaking the bank, Holt’s Cigar Company is pleased to announce they are now offering a limited quantity of their Fuente Xtremely Rare Sampler. This sampler includes 10 premium cigars for the low price of $99.95. If the sampler is purchased before December 23, customers can enjoy free shipping as well.



Included in the Arturo Fuente box sampler is two cigars of five separate cigar brands. Customers can cash in on two Chateau Fuente Double Chateau N, as well as two Chateau Fuente Double Chateau SG. The Chateau series from Arturo Fuente are handmade in the Fuente factory of the Dominican Republic. There are also two Arturo Fuente Hemingway Classics, rolled in Cameroon wrappers and feature a medium bodied smoke from the Dominican Republic. Then, enjoy two Arturo Fuente Sungrown Magnum R 54’s and two Fuente Fuente Opus X Perfection X to round out the sampler.



Holt’s has a limited quantity of these high-quality cigars available, so be sure to make the purchase in time for Christmas and while supplies last. To make Christmas extra special for the lucky recipient, Holt’s Cigar Company also has a wide array of accessories, including humidors, lighters, and cutters for the novice smoker and aficionado alike.



If looking for a place to relax and enjoy fine wine and spirits with a premium Arturo Fuente cigar this holiday season, customers are encouraged to stop by the all-new Ashton Cigar Bar, located on the top of the Walnut Street Holt’s location. For more information regarding this sampler, or to inquire more about their other holiday special deals, please call 1-800-523-1641 or visit their website today.



About Holt’s Cigar Company

Holt’s Cigar Company dates all the way back to 1898, well over 100 years ago. The Philadelphia center city shop first started as a tobacco shop, and it has since grown into an extremely successful cigar company with mail orders and a wholesale division. Holt’s Cigar Company has built a legacy that no one will ever forget. With tempting, delectable, and affordable cigars available online, this company is sure to keep on providing what cigar lovers crave for years to come.



Those interested in hearing more about their catalog specials or purchasing samplers can visit http://www.holts.com/ or call 1-800-523-1641.