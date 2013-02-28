Home and Garden in the United Arab Emirates - New Market Research Report

New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Home and Garden in the United Arab Emirates"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/28/2013 -- Despite the dip in sales witnessed in the wake of the recession, in 2009 and 2010, which saw many expatriates leave the country and return to their home countries, the overall market saw steady growth prior to 2009. This was mainly driven by the high disposable income in the country coupled with the economic and real estate boom in the years prior to the recession, which saw many expatriates flock to the UAE attracted by the strong economy and abundance of jobs. This pushed sales of almost...
Euromonitor International's Home and Garden in United Arab Emirates report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of market demand at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (historic date range), allowing you to identify the categories driving growth. It also identifies the leading companies and their brands, and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing demand - from new product developments, consumer lifestyles, route to market and pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how market demand is expected to evolve in the medium-term
Product coverage: Gardening, Home Furnishings, Home Improvement, Homewares.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
