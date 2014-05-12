Home and Recreation Reviews New Grocery Store App from Programmer Scott Tucker

Austin, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/12/2014 -- A recent article from Home And Recreation introduces and reviews the latest mobile app from Scott Tucker.



Editors of Home And Recreation say that coverage of the new app demonstrates the website's commitment to keeping readers up-to-date with the latest trends in technology in the home.



“Most other grocery apps have the coupons and list aspects covered, but this new one from Scott Tucker goes one step further,” reported Jason Gibbons, senior editor of Home and Recreation. “This app correlates all available data based on your specifications. So you can find everything on your list at the cheapest price, at the store closest to wherever you happen to be at the moment.”



Gibbons goes on, “This is something that will impact our readers greatly. They are constantly looking for ways to save time and money around the house, and this app does both those things. If this is any indication of Scott Tuckers work in the future, we hope to stay involved.”



“By reserving a featured spot on Home and Recreation we hope to spread the word fast to the people most interested in this kind of product,” says Tucker. They have people spending time on their site for the specific purpose to save time in the long run on larger projects, and I think the OneStop fits in perfectly with those goals.”



So far both Home and Recreation and Scott Tucker are happy with each other work and see no reason why they wouldn’t work together again. Tucker jokes, “Granted we both still exist when my next app is ready, I see us continuing our business relationship for the foreseeable future."



Scott Tucker is an independent computer programmer and app designer. The OneStop is his 3rd app to date and hits the online stores this Summer.



About Home and Recreation

Home and Recreation is a place for anything related to the family and the home, also encompassing everything that stems from the interaction between the two. From home remodeling to outdoor landscaping to setting up a new game room in the basement, Home and Recreation covers it all. Navigation is effortless using our category search so you’ll be busy working on your project, not searching endlessly for plans and ideas. Each article has comments from readers that have usually tried the project themselves, giving important feedback and information that can help avoid costly, time consuming mistakes later on down the road. If your planning any kind of change to the house, inside or out, check with us first. You won’t be sorry.



By Alvin Page