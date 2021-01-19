New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/19/2021 -- Also known as domestic appliances, home appliances commonly include white goods like refrigerators, washing machines, microwave ovens, dishwashers, air conditioners, drying cabinets, kitchen stoves, induction cooktops, geysers, and mixer grinders. These appliances have an ever-increasing consumer demand as they save time and reduce manual efforts. They are widely available to consumers through various distribution channels like supermarkets, specialty stores, and numerous e-commerce channels like Amazon and Flipkart.



Market Drivers



The global home appliances market has been on the rise over the past few years and is expected to generate substantially high revenue in the upcoming years. The rising demand for smart home appliances like smart ovens and automatic vacuum cleaners, technological enhancements in home appliances, and the highly desirable features of these appliances like innovative design, smart functionality, energy efficiency, and sustainability are the most crucial parameters contributing to the growth of the global market. The market growth can be further attributed to the rapid urbanization, higher living standards, rising disposable incomes, and the growing need for comfort and convenience among consumers.



Get Free Sample Copy With Toc Of The Report To Understand The Structure Of The Complete Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/384



Regional Overview



The Asia Pacific region is touted as the largest market for home appliances, given the significant boom in demand for consumer electronics over the past decades, fast-paced urbanization (especially in the emerging economies of India and China), rising awareness about smart home appliances, and the growing purchasing power of consumers.



Companies considered and profiled in this market study



Amica Wronki S.A., Whirlpool Corporation.,Arcelik A.S., Gorenje Group., Candy Group., LG Electronics., Godrej Group., Miele & Cie. KG., Fagor Electrodomésticos., Middleby Corporation, Panasonic Corporation., Samsung Electronics., Tatung Company., Haier Electronics., Electrolux AB., BSH Hausgeräte GmbH., Defy Appliances (Pty) Ltd., Konka Group Co. Ltd., Viking Range, LLC., Dongbu Daewoo Electronics.



Segments covered in the report



This report forecasts revenue growth at a global, regional & country level, and provides an analysis of the trends in each of the sub-segments from 2019 to 2026. For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the Home Appliance industry on the basis of type, by application and region:



Home Appliance Breakdown Data by Type



Kitchen Appliances

Refrigerators

Washing Machines

Television

Air Conditioners

Others



Home Appliance Breakdown Data by Application



Cooking

Food Storage

House Maintenance

Entertainment

Cleaning

Others



Home Appliance Production by Region



United States

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

Other Regions



To Read More About The Report, Click Here @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/global-home-appliance-market-2017-forecast-to-2022



Highlights of the TOC:



1. Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Key Home Appliances market segments

1.3 Major players

1.4 Market analysis by product

1.5 Market analysis by application

1.6 Report timeline



2. Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Home Appliances market size

2.2 Latest Home Appliances market trends

2.3 Key growth trends



3. Competitive Landscape

3.1 Global Home Appliances market key players

3.2 Global Home Appliances size by manufacturers

3.3 Products of major players

3.4 Entry barriers in the Home Appliances market

3.5 Mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, and strategic alliances



Continue…



To Get This Report at a Lucrative Price, Click @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/384



Thank you for reading our report. To find more details on the report or to inquire about its customization, please let us know, and we will offer you the report as per your needs.



Related Reports:



Security Advisory Services Market is Projected to Grow at a Healthy CAGR Till 2027



Hand Sanitizer Market Share, Sales, Production, And Forecast to 2027



About Us:

We are a boutique market intelligence and strategic consulting firm dedicated to make an meaningful impact on businesses across the globe. Our stellar estimation and forecasting models have earned recognition across majority of the business forum across the globe. Our services are arrayed over diverse sectors and industries looking to expand in alternative regions and products.



Contact Us:

John Watson

Head of Business Development

Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370

E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com