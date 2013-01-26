"Home Audio and Cinema in Indonesia" Now Available at Fast Market Research

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Home Audio and Cinema in Indonesia", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/26/2013 -- Home audio and cinema product sales in Indonesia are still relatively low compared to most other categories of consumer electronics. In 2011, home cinema and speaker systems remains the product with highest growth (33%) compared to other products of the range. Digital media player docks also registered strong volume growth, up by 18%, linked to the popularity of Apple Computer products such as iPod and iPad.
Euromonitor International's Home Audio and Cinema in Indonesia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the in-home, portable and in-car consumer electronics products markets at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market- be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Audio Separates, Digital Media Player Docks, Hi-Fi Systems, Home Cinema and Speaker Systems, Other Home Audio and Cinema, Speakers.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Home Audio and Cinema market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years' experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
