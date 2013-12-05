Home Automation & Controls Market Worth $48.02 Billion by 2018

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/05/2013 -- According to a new market research report "Home Automation & Controls Market by Product (Lighting Control, Security Control, Access Control, HVAC Control, Entertainment Control, Outdoor Control, Communication Protocols, Standards & Data Distribution) & Geography (2013 - 2018)" ,published by MarketsandMarkets, the value of home automation &; controls market was worth $19.15 billion in 2012, and is expected to reach $48.02 billion by 2018, at an estimated CAGR of 16.9% from 2013 to 2018.



Browse 91 market data tables with 49 figures spread through 314 pages and in-depth TOC on Home Automation & Controls Market by Product (Lighting Control, Security Control, Access Control, HVAC Control, Entertainment Control, Outdoor Control, Communication Protocols, Standards & Data Distribution) & Geography (2013 - 2018)

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/home-automation-control-systems-market-469.html



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Even though the concept of home automation has been in existence for a long time, the market has witnessed profound growth, mainly, during the last five years. The stringent regulations being imposed by the governments, augmented by the increasing home owners’ need to save costs, are the primary factors contributing to the growth of this market. The growing awareness about wireless technologies and the developments towards the integration of wired and wireless technologies will propel this market, further, in the future.



The detailed segmentation by product and geography included in the report covers all the major controls and technologies used in home automation. The major control products that have been extensively covered in the report are lighting control, security control, access control, HVAC control, entertainment control, outdoor control, and other controls. Besides, all the major communication protocols such as KNX, DALI, and NEMA, and wired and wireless technologies such as BACnet, LonWorks, ZigBee, EnOcean, Bluetooth, Z-Wave, Wi-Fi, and many more have also been discussed in the report. The geographical segmentation involves segregation of the market into various geographical regions, namely: North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Middle-East, Asia, and Oceania.



Apart from the segmentation, the report also covers other market aspects such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, burning issues, and winning imperatives in detail. It also evaluates the market through various models such as the Porter’s five forces model, and analyzes the market’s value chain, and industry lifecycle. This report, based on the extensive research study on home automation & controls, is aimed at identifying the various market segments and sub-segments through an extensively detailed classification. It also profiles more than 20 key players in this market. The report draws the competitive landscape of the home automation & controls market, providing an in-depth comparative analysis of the technological and marketing strategies that the key players are adopting, in order to gain an edge over their competitors.



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