Home Automation Market Analysis & Forecast For Next 5 Years

Summary

Home automation is a science which deals with a residence equipped with computing and information technology devices that anticipate and act in response to the needs of the residents; working towards enhancing their comfort, convenience, security, and entertainment through the upgradation of technology within the home. Home automation integrates all the devices in the house and gives its access to a single control pad which allows energy efficiency and ease to the people residing. Home automation is a luxury statement and is at a very emerging stage in India. Builders are now giving option of either automated homes or normal ones which makes sure of the soon emerging trend of the automated homes in India. Home automation comes out to be of a great help to the aged people, handicapped people and the families with small children. This report is about the market size of the home automation market in India and how because of the people following the western lifestyle and culture and more number of people in the upper middle class section of India, home automation is expected to penetrate faster. There are many features that are provided by the home automation companies. Different companies use different technology for deploying the same. The report also reveals the trend in this industry is shifting to people becoming more conscious about the energy efficiency involved home automation. The further division of technology into networking technology and the communicating technology is also discussed in the report.



The home automation market in India is expected to grow with a CAGR of more than 23% in the coming six years. Metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and Hyderabad are some of the most potential cities where penetration has reached and is expected to increase further. The trend is followed by the mega cities like Bangalore, Ahmedabad. Some of the major players in the home automation market are L&T, Schneider Electric, Johnson Control, AMX and Crestron. The home automation market is just at a start with only the luxury oriented people approaching for automation. But with the reducing prices for automation and the energy efficiency affecting the people the home automation is soon going to be a market for all the segments of the people. The organized market accounts for more than half of the market and its share is expected to increase with major organized players investing in home automation market in India.



According to "India Home Automation Market Outlook, 2021", the market for home automation market in India is at a nascent stage and is expected to reach new heights. Lighting, Security, Audio/video and HVAC are some of the applications that are involved in the home automation. Security dominates the market and is expected to be the same in the future as data thefts, burglary are increasing continuously in India. Technology is one major plus in this market and with the leading brands spending most of their time and revenue in the R&D of the product, the home automation market is expected to witness a surge in the coming years. Division by the end users in this market comes with residential, commercial and hospitality sector. Home automation was primarily used in the commercial establishments like offices and institutions, but with the increasing awareness and the increasing lifestyle among the people, the home automation is dominated by the residential segment and is expected to demonstrate the fastest growth in the hospitality sector. As home automation is an emerging market, and India being the country with the highest potential for this market, the global players are expected to extend their business in India thereby leading to higher penetration. In India, the trend is moving from wired connection to wireless connection. Different communicating technologies are used in the home automation market like Zigbee, Z- Wave, X10, Wi-fi, Bluetooth etc. Zigbee dominates the market and is expected to remain the same till 2021.

"India Home Automation Market Outlook, 2021" discusses the following aspects of home automation in India:

The report gives an in-depth understanding of home automation market in India:

- Global Home Automation Market Outlook

- Global Home Automation Market Size By Value & Forecast

- Global Home Automation Market Segmental Analysis: By Company, By Region, By Country, By Technology, By Application

- India Home Automation Market Outlook

- India Home Automation Market Size By Value & Forecast

- India Home Automation Market Segmental Analysis: By Company, By Region, By City, By Technology, By Application, By Organized vs. Unorganized

- India Residential Home Automation Market Size By Value & Forecast

- India Residential Home Automation Market Segmental Analysis: By Application

- India Commercial Home Automation Market Size By Value & Forecast

- India Commercial Home Automation Market Segmental Analysis: By Application

- India Hospitality Home Automation Market Size By Value & Forecast

- India Hospitality Home Automation Market Segmental Analysis: By Application

- The key vendors in this market space

- Competitive Landscape & Strategic Recommendations

This report can be useful to Industry consultants, manufacturers and other stakeholders to align their market-centric strategies. In addition to marketing & presentations, it will also increase competitive knowledge about the industry.

Report Methodology

The information contained in this report is based upon both primary and secondary research. Primary research included interviews with various channel partners of home automation in India. Secondary research included an exhaustive search of relevant publications like company annual reports, financial reports and proprietary databases.



TABLE OF CONTENTS

1. Executive Summary

2. Global Home Automation Market Outlook

2.1. Market Size By Value

2.2. Market Share

2.2.1. By Company

2.2.2. By Region

2.2.3. By Country

2.2.4. By Technology

2.2.5. By Application

3. India Home Automation Market Outlook

3.1. Market Size By Value

3.2. Market Share

3.2.1. By Company

3.2.2. By Region

3.2.3. By City

3.2.4. By Technology

3.2.5. By Application

3.2.6. By Organized vs. Unorganized

3.3. India Residential Home Automation Market

3.3.1. Market Size By Value

3.3.2. Market Share By Application

3.4. India Commercial Home Automation Market

3.4.1. Market Size By Value

3.4.2. Market Share By Application

3.5. India Hospitality Home Automation Market

3.5.1. Market Size By Value

3.5.2. Market Share By Application

4. India Economic Snapshot

5. PEST Analysis

6. India Home Automation Market Dy



....Continued



