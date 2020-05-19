Home Automation Market Share, Size Industry Analysis and Forecasts 2020-2026

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/19/2020 -- Global Home Automation Market is valued approximately at USD 49 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a growth rate of more than 11.2% over the forecast period 2020-2026.



Home automation is system with network of hardware electronic interfaces communication, which combines hardware and software that gives the user control over the devices and appliances inside the house premises. The devices are connected with each other through internet and can be managed via Smartphone or tablet even from miles away and referred as smart house or smart home. The continued growth in Internet of Things (IOT), rapid proliferation of smart phones and smart gadgets and large number of manufacturers expanding their product portfolios are the few factor responsible for higher growth of the market over the forecast period. For instance, as per Statista, the total Smartphone production volume worldwide was 1.29 billion in 2015 and is anticipated to rise 1.52 billion of Smartphone production volume in 2021. Also,, rising safety & security concern is projected to promote the adoption of home automation system is expected to fuel the market growth. However, high initial installation cost is the major factor restraining the growth of global Home Automation market during the forecast period.



Request Sample Pages @ https://www.arcognizance.com/enquiry-sample/1002702



The regional analysis of global Home Automation Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the presence of a significant number of new residential projects and the strengthening of building infrastructure across the region. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period of 2020-2026.



Major Market Players included in this report are:

ABB Ltd.

AMX LLC. (Harman)

Control4 Corporation

Crestron Electronics, Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

Johnson Controls International Plc

Savant Systems LLC.

Siemens AG

Vantage Controls (Legrand)

Zigbee alliance



The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.



The detailed segments and sub-segment of the Home Automation Market are explained below:



Home Automation Market by Type:

Luxury Home Automation

Diy Home Automation

Managed Home Automation

Mainstream Home Automation



Home Automation Market by Technology:

Wired

Wireless



Home Automation Market by Application:

Lighting

Safety & security

HVAC

Entertainment

Others



Home Automation By Region: North America, U.S., Canada, Europe, UK, Germany, Asia Pacific, China, India, Japan, Latin America, Brazil, Mexico, Rest of the World



Read Home Automation Market Report with Toc @ https://www.arcognizance.com/report/global-home-automation-market-size-study-by-type-luxury-home-automation-diy-home-automation-managed-home-automation-mainstream-home-automation-by-technology-by-application-and-regional-forecasts-2020-2026



Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2026



Target Audience of the Global Home Automation Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors



Note:

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic around the world, the figures in the Molecular Diagnostics study represented in the study might differ along with production capacities and other mentioned aspects. Also, note that there is a possibility of a "cool down period" after the pandemic that the data might differ as the world economy aims to catch on.



About us:

At Analytical Research we prioritize excellent market gauging skills and great intuition over all aspects of industry verticals that help us produce greater quality of reports. Our strength lies in our solid team of dedicated researchers and intellectuals who have a thirst for dynamic problem-solving skills.

Our database of extending library that encompasses every major market that explores across every category and sub-category from hundreds of verified publishers. We aim to be global leaders in market measurements and industry verticals to place our footholds at the forefront of worldwide industry trends and opportunities.