Adoption of Better Security Standards to Define Next-Wave of Home Automation

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/09/2020 -- Solution providers and manufacturers in the home automation market have conquered new technological avenues on the back of strides made by IoT. Advancements made in wireless protocols, notably Z-Wave and Zigbee, have helped in the evolution. The popularity of voice assistants Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant has helped in boosting the prospects of the home automation market. Proliferation of mobile apps has paved way for new automation possibilities for consumers. Their use will likely define next-wave of home automation.



Focus on Design and Ergonomics to Create New Demand Dynamic



Devices manufacturers and technology providers are focusing on extracting new business propositions. Key aspect that they will be focusing on are improving the ease of use and functionality. The attributes that will specifically be of crucial significance are design and ergonomics. Case in point is device makers focusing on the design of touch-screen interfaces. Such developments not only have the potential to increase the human's interaction with machines, but also bring new set of consumers to see value in home automation. A case in point is geriatric population. Broadly, the market has thus seen the advent of new automation technologies that aim at new combinations, particularly with the troika of convenience, comfort, and safety.



Integration of Wellness Opens New Avenue



The home automation market is expected to see potential avenues in the growing inclination of players to expand the options of wellness. Already, the prospects have been witnessed in the use of sensors and equipment to monitor things that are related with health and wellness of occupants. For example, home automation technologies have been used in the monitoring of indoor air quality.



As the market evolves, security will be a telling concerns for technology providers and device manufacturers. Over the past few years, stridently, privacy has been a major concern for consumers of smart home devices. Stakeholders in the market will not be able to ignore the concern. To circumvent this, manufacturers are looking for new security features. The trend will be supported by stringent implementation of regulations and security protocols.



